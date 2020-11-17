During an interview with Fox Soul talk show host Dr. Sean McMillan, singer Angie Stone appeared much smaller than most people have ever seen her look. The 58-year-old broke through the music industry in the late ’90s and early ’00s as part of the Neo-Soul movement, and during that time, she became a star at a much heavier size. She told Dr. McMillan that she was a diabetic, had chronic high blood pressure, even sarcoidosis. To deal with the latter health concern, she was put on a high dosage of steroids, which caused her to become the size people were used to seeing her at. However, she said she was the size she is now before fame.

“Nobody knew me at this size. Only the people that signed me and the people that worked with me knew, she was always a really tiny girl,” she said, noting that once her relationship with singer D’Angelo became known, her weight and looks became a bigger focus than expected.

“By the time ‘No More Rain’ came out, I was 230 pounds. And then I was in love with a sex symbol, and he was fine, and everybody was looking like, ‘How did she get he?'” she said. “What they didn’t realize is he had seen me smaller. So he knew also the steroid issue. I wasn’t being loved or judged by my weight. It was the inner spirit that they were in love with.”

Stone said comments about her made keeping that relationship afloat even harder than it already was. After “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” everyone wanted D’Angelo. Though they had a son together, their relationship would end for a variety of reasons, not just outside strain. Stone told Dr. McMillan though that she “will always love” him. He is the greatest love she’s had in fact.

“When you’ve experienced true love, real love, it never dies,” she said. “Even though you go your separate ways and life goes on for everyone and you take different paths, you never ever forget the purest of love. That was a genuine love that no one has ever been able to compete with.”

Hit the flip to see photos of Stone’s weight transformation over the years, and to learn more about her years with D’Angelo, curving Idris Elba, and her journey to good health.

Stone said during her interview that while there are people who prefer her with a little more weight on her, she’s happy with where she is now. She is pictured here in 1993.

“I am now diabetic-free,” she said. “And I don’t care how phat they want me to be, I am fine now because I’m healthier.”

CHICAGO – JUNE 1993: David Bright, Angie B. Stone and Willie Bruno III of Vertical Hold poses for photos backstage at the Congress Hotel in Chicago, Illinois in June 1993. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)