The Girls Are Fighting! An Explosive Timeline Of Cardi B & Nicki Minaj’s Never-Ending Beef

This week, another chapter was added to the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj beef. Seeds of tension go back all the way to around 2017 when Cardi’s sudden rise with “Bodak Yellow” sparked comparisons and speculation about competition with Nicki. Their collaboration on the Migos track “Motorsport” also became a battleground for hearsay, as rumors circulated that subliminal disses were included in their verses (which they both denied). The feud turned public in September 2018 during New York Fashion Week, when Cardi allegedly lunged at Nicki, threw a shoe, and addressed her counterpart for liking comments that discredited her as a mother. Afterwards, both titans traded accusations through social media and interviews, transforming the once-quiet rivalry into a public spectacle.

Over the years, the feud had simmered down somewhat. Occasionally, Nicki used her platform Queen Radio or social media to make veiled shots at newer female talent, which were sometimes interpreted as direct jabs at Cardi. Cardi’s responses varied, with her sometimes engaging in the back-and-forth and at others removing herself from it completely. In the rare instances that the two have been in the same setting (the 2025 Met Gala was the last time), the tension has been high, and their body language has been telling. Meanwhile, both artists have achieved solo success and have positioned themselves to claim the title of “queen of rap.”

The recent exchange reignited the feud in a much more savage way. It began when Cardi took to X to celebrate her album Am I The Drama? going 2x platinum. Nicki didn’t seem impressed, as she cryptically fired off tweets (the messages are now deleted) questioning the authenticity of the album sales and mocking Cardi’s pregnancy. This prompted Cardi to respond by calling Nicki “Cocaine Barbie” and accusing her of having fertility issues tied to drug use. As if things weren’t already disrespectful enough, it kept going. Nicki made fun of Cardi getting surgery, brought up her and other people’s cases and also hinted at rumors about Stefon Diggs. Not one to be outdone, Cardi responded with quips regarding Nicki’s brother and husband, who both have very questionable pasts with the law.

It seems that Nicki wasn’t just firing shots, though. In the deleted-tweet spree, she also teased her forthcoming album, which is set to be released on March 27, 2026. Is she preparing to fully engage in a war on wax? With the success of Am I The Drama? and the reigniting of a beef that seems will never die, it only makes sense that the tweets stop and both women get in the booth. Hopefully, this leads to diss tracks from both sides in the near future. We’ll all be on the edges of our seats in anticipation. In the meantime, check out a quick timeline of the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj beef.

July 2017: Nicki Minaj was spotted at a club in Miami dancing to Cardi B’s breakout hit “Bodak Yellow.” At this time, things seemed more playful than antagonizing.