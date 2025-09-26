Pop Culture

Okurrrr! Cardi B Joins the MTA To Keep NYC Subway Riders In Check

Published on September 26, 2025

If we’ve learned anything about New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, it’s that they have an affinity for collaborating with Hip-Hop artists on MetroCards as well as constantly raising their fares and tolls.

Now, the MTA is looking to give New Yorkers a healthy heaping of Cardi B as they’re collaborating with the Bronx bomber on some new PSAs that commuters in the Big Apple will be subjected to for better or worse (we love it).

On Tuesday (Sept. 23), it was announced that Cardi B laid down some new tracks for the MTA, and though there isn’t a beat nor will her words be rhyming, she will be spitting facts and reminding subway riders to be courteous about their fellow passengers, to “keep it real” and pay their train fare. Maybe if riding the train wasn’t so damn expensive in 2025, jumping turnstiles wouldn’t be a New York sport, but that’s neither here nor there.

Still, she does have some much-needed advice all New Yorkers should heed as she reminds everyone to “Stop subway surfing. Ride safe. Keep it cute and keep it moving. Okurrrr!”

We’re not sure how much she got paid to participate in these PSAs, but don’t be surprised if Offset demands a cut in order to sign off on their divorce papers. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think about the MTA collaborating with Cardi B on some new PSAs? Let us know in the comments section above.

