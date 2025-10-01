Music

Cardi B And Nicki Minaj’s Album Feud Gets Ugly

Queens In Chaos! Cardi B And Nicki Minaj’s Feud Gets Ugly — And Fans Take Sides

Cardi B wasn't the source of the drama this time around...

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

Just when it seemed like the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj beef was well done and cooked, the Queens rapper decided to rehash her long-standing feud with her Hip-Hop rival following the release of Bardi’s history-making sophomore album, Am I The Drama?

While Cardi B was minding her business and cooking up some tasty-looking ribs in the oven, Nicki took to X to heat up their old beef and began clowning Cardi B’s first week sales, which actually saw Am I The Drama? move 235,000 equivalent album units.

First referencing the $4.99 promotional price for Am I The Drama?, Nicki went on to call Cardi B “Barney Dangerous” before bluntly stating, “Still. You. Could. Not. outsell. Meeeeee” among other “interesting” tweets.

RELATED CONTENT: Erica Banks Reveals 2nd BBL From Hell: How Quest For A ‘Tighter’ Tummy Left Her Fainting And In ‘The Worst Pain Of Life’

That being said, it’s worth noting that Nicki Minaj’s The Pinkprint sold 244,000 equivalent album units in its first week when it was released in 2024. Looks like she’s mighty proud to be holding those extra 9,000 units over Cardi B’s head.

Continuing to troll Cardi, Nicki went on to reference her current pregnancy with Stefon Diggs and even suggested she was “raw doggin” it out here and alleged that Cardi has “HPVeeeeee.”

Not one to bite her tongue, Cardi B clapped back immediately saying, “The power I have… make these btches come out of rehab everytime. Go to your fcking room.” Calling Nicki Minaj “Cocaine Barbie,” Cardi went for Nicki’s jugular, claiming that the Queens rapper had fertility problems due to her drug abuse and even roped in her hubby, Kenneth Petty, by saying “bro be touching 12 year olds,” allegedly.

The tweets have since been deleted, of course.

Check out some of the nasty back-and-forth tweets below, and let us know your thoughts on these two once again squaring off in the comments section below. Plenty more reactions, too.

RELATED CONTENT: Cardi B Airs Out Offset, Disses Rivals And Reinvents Herself On ‘Am I the Drama?’—7 Lessons

Related Tags

Am I The Drama Cardi B celebrity feuds Cocaine Barbie female rapper female rappers nicki minai nicki minaj rappers
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Closing ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival

Halle Berry's Wellness Evolution: Aging, Fashion, Fitness And Beauty Redefined

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Protect The Innocent: Facts About Kulture & Papa Bear Amid Their Moms’ Messy Feud

Bossip
JT, Cardi B, and Hennessy

City Girl Sister Spat: JT Takes Aim At 'Chlamydia B' In Heated Exchange With Cardi's Sister Hennessy Carolina

Bossip
"A House Of Dynamite" Red Carpet - 63rd New York Film Festival

Angel Reese Serves A Sultry Side-Bang At 'A House Of Dynamite' Premiere

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Woman applying skincare routine while smiling in a bright, fresh bathroom with white decor
10 Items

10 Black-Owned Clean Beauty Brands To Love After Ami Colé’s Farewell

Beautiful black woman applying face luxury sunscreen or moisturizer cream for perfect hydrated healthy fresh skin care - Cosmetic dermatology product concept
6 Items

5 Simple Steps For Healthier, More Beautiful Skin

Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close