Who Is Jasmine Ray? What To Know About The Woman Romantically Linked To Eric Adams

Jasmine Ray — the alleged former girlfriend of New York City Mayor Eric Adams and one-time high-ranking member of his administration — is stepping into the spotlight with a provocative new memoir that promises intimate and some juicy revelations about her past relationship with the mayor and her time inside City Hall.

What’s inside Jasmine Ray’s book?

Ray, 42, claims she and Adams began dating nearly a decade ago, long before he became mayor. In 2022, she was appointed by Adams to lead the Mayor’s Office of Sports, Wellness, and Recreation, a position that paid her $160,000 per year, according to the New York Times. Now, she’s releasing a book titled Political Humanity: A Memoir of Love, Legacy & New York City Politics, which delves into their alleged romantic relationship and much more.

The New York Times also reports that Ray alleges her connection with Adams began in 2014 after they met at a Brooklyn Nets game. The two reportedly became romantically involved the following year, while Adams was still Brooklyn Borough President. Ray, who resigned from her position with the mayor’s office in late September—notably two days before Adams exited the mayor’s race—said she was intrigued by his warm smile.

Ray alleged that she and the NYC mayor eventually began seeing each other “regularly,” and were intimate at one point, before the relationship ended in 2016, which Ray says left her devastated. They briefly reconnected in 2021, but she told the New York Times that “the spark was gone.”

Now, she’s gearing up to tell her story. Ray began teasing the memoir on social media Sept. 30. The book cover features a stylized image of a woman with manicured nails gripping the head of a bald Black man, a figure that bears a strong resemblance to Mayor Adams. Ray, who hails from Brooklyn, claimed that she used to “soothe” the 65-year-old politician by rubbing her fingers over the back of his head, the New York Times noted.

“He could sit still for hours if I kept my hand there, as if my touch eased something no one else could reach,” she wrote in the forthcoming memoir.

That isn’t the only juicy detail shared in Political Humanity.

We’ll also hear more about Ray’s time in city hall with the mayor, according to her website.

“From the shadows of City Hall to the silence of closed-door meetings, Jasmine Ray reveals her untold role in the life of New York City’s mayor, Eric Adams,” the promotional description of Political Humanity reads. “Their hidden relationship — marked by intimacy, sacrifice, and betrayal — mirrors the larger struggles of politics itself: the tension between personal humanity and public expectation.”

Ray says her story goes beyond just the personal. In chapters titled Willie Lynch and Unapologetically Black, she explores themes of race, division, and identity in America. In others, like Trials and The Call, she recounts the emotional toll of being connected to Adams’ 2024 federal investigation. She also examines the cost of loyalty, forgiveness, and public scrutiny, which we’ll get to read in chapters titled The Flawed Hero, Public Perception, and Love & Accountability.

In a statement to NBC News, City Hall spokesperson Kayla Mamelak confirmed that Ray and Mayor Eric Adams had a personal relationship nearly a decade ago. However, she stressed that there has been no romantic involvement between them since Ray began working in the administration.

What else should we know about Jasmine Ray?

Ray was informally known as the city’s “sports czar.” At the time of her appointment, Adams praised her for bringing “a wealth of experience” and said he was “proud” to have her on his team. According to NBC New York, Ray was also granted permission to work as a consultant for a Brooklyn daycare center — even as she held her full-time city job. That same center reportedly received a $4.7 million pre-K contract funded by the city.

In addition to her political work, Ray is the founder of Wallball World, an organization dedicated to promoting the sport of wallball, also known as American handball. Her Instagram bio also describes her as an author and founder.

Adams is aware of the memoir, as Ray said she showed him parts of the book when she began writing it during the pandemic. He had “mixed” reactions, she said, after she let him read the finished version. Pre-orders for the book are officially open.

With Political Humanity, Ray appears ready to make her version of the story public, a blend of political insider account, personal memoir, and cultural commentary. Whether it changes perceptions of the Adams administration or not, it’s already stirring conversation in New York political circles and across social media.

