MadameNoire Featured Video

Democrat Eric Adams made history on Nov. 3, after he was officially elected as the 110th mayor of New York City, beating out his Republican opponent and former Guardian Angel activist Curtis Silwa.

The retired New York Police Department captain wowed voters with his laser focus attention on racial and social justice issues coupled with his longstanding career in public safety. Adams has now become the second Black Mayor to take office, following the legacy of the city’s first Black Mayor David Dinkins, who was elected in 1990, and who sadly passed away last year at the age of 93.

The Brooklyn native, who currently serves as the borough president, delivered a moving speech Election night, thanking the public for their unwavering support and trust.

“We are so divided right now and we’re missing the beauty of our diversity,” Mr. Adams said. “Today we take off the intramural jersey and we put on one jersey: Team New York.”

While Adams’s historic win signals a new and bright start for the Big Apple, he has a tough job ahead of him. New York continues to struggle from the hefty impact that the pandemic has left on the city which has caused an uptick in violence and crime throughout the five boroughs and economic strife that has crushed businesses in addition to the financial wellbeing of families.

Adams has promised to bring reform to the city’s police department following a contentious summer filled with police brutality cases and a history of racial discrimination fueled by policy’s like Stop and Frisk. The former New York transit city policeman has also shared his plans on working with big businesses to help tackle the city’s budget deficit.

“He’s restored confidence that the city is a place where business can thrive,” Kathryn S. Wylde told The New York Times. “He’s demonstrated that he has the courage to, basically, be politically incorrect when it comes to dealing with the demonization of wealth and business.”

Adams will officially take office come January 1, 2022.