Eric Adams' Ex-Lover Jasmine Ray Pens Steamy Tell-All

Mayor Mixxy’s Dirty Laundry? Ex-Lover Jasmine Ray Pens Steamy Eric Adams Tell-All

Adam's confirmed the romantic fling after Ray announced she was writing and self-publishing a tell-all book about their "hidden relationship."

Published on October 2, 2025

Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams’ time as an influencer, aka NYC Mayor, is officially coming to an end in November, but before he goes, he got candid about a woman he was dealing with, who is dropping a tell-all book about her time with him.

The Daily News reports that Adams confirmed that he dated Jasmine Ray, a woman who once worked for the Mayor as his so-called “sports czar,” with a salary of $161,400. The position never existed until he sleazed his way into Gracie Mansion. 

According to Adam’s press secretary, Kayla Mamalek, the two did not have any “romantic relations” while “working together.”

Adam’s confirmed the romantic fling after Ray announced she is writing and self-publishing a tell-all book about their “hidden relationship.”

RELATED CONTENT: Eric Adams Borrows From The White Man’s Dictionary Calling All Naysayers ‘Negroes’

A description of the forthcoming book reads: 

“From the shadows of City Hall to the silence of closed-door meetings, Jasmine Ray reveals her untold role in the life of New York City’s Mayor, Eric Adams. Their hidden relationship — marked by intimacy, sacrifice, and betrayal — mirrors the larger struggles of politics itself: the tension between personal humanity and public expectation.”

At the time of her hiring, Adams said in a statement that Ray “will bring not only a deep passion” to City Hall, but also a wealth of experience to our team.”

“I’m proud to have [her] join our administration,” he continued.

Welp.

Adams will have plenty of free time to hit the clubs, extravagant New York events, and even read her book after announcing this past weekend that he is dropping out of the race for Mayor due to having no money and polling worse than Curtis Sliwa.

RELATED CONTENT: CBS Journalist Michelle Miller Talks Rare Honor Of Receiving Key To NYC As A Black Woman [Exclusive]

