Eric Adams Under Fire For Use Of Jim Crow Era Term 'Negroes'
Eric Adams Borrows From The White Man’s Dictionary Calling All Naysayers ‘Negroes’
There’s always that one Black person who is hellbent on making the rest of us cringe with their antics.
Think Tim Scott, who did everything in his power to make Donald Trump love him thinking it would get him the VP nod. Sadly for him, he was mistaken because there was no way Trump was putting a Black man on his presidential ticket, but nice try, you big goofy.
Then, there’s Herschel Walker, a walking, talking, bumbling fool who got caught in a web of lies so thick, his new name should be Lie-derMan.
Of course, we can’t forget Byron Donalds, who called Trump “Daddy,” and I don’t even want to know why he thinks it was OK to say that out loud in public, much less on national television.
If “hold my beer” and “Oh, we out here shuckin’, jivin’, and actin’ a fool?” were a Black person, that Black person would be Eric Adams.
I just want to note that it took everything in me not to make the “B” lowercase when referring to Eric Adams as Black, so please applaud my restraint and acknowledge that with the understanding that all skinfolk ain’t our kinfolk, Eric Adams is indeed lowercase b black.
Anyway, the mayor New Yorkers bought on Temu and have been having trouble returning hosted a Black History Month event at Gracie Mansion Tuesday.
During the event, the man who refuses to quit his job (even though everyone says he should) likened himself to Jesus Christ, referred to the situation he’s in as “a biblical moment,” and called those who are calling for him to step down “negroes.”
From the Daily News:
“This is a biblical moment,” Adams said during the evening event.
“When Jesus was on the cross, he said, ‘God forgive them for they know not what they do.’ All these negroes who are asking me to step down, God forgive them.”
Oh no, baby. What is you doin’?
The backlash was immediate and swift.
Harlem pastor and civil rights leader Rev. Johnnie Green told the Daily News that the comments were offensive.
“That is horrible, totally horrible for him to compare himself to Jesus Christ. Nothing is more sacrilegious than what he has done. I am appalled by it,” Green said.
“I think all spiritual leaders in this town are appalled by it. It just shows you the times in which we live [and] how dangerously wicked people can be… He is no savior, he is no Christ, he is no sacrificial lamb.”
Come through, Rev. Green!
Green also noted that Adams’ usage of the word “negroes” shows how out of touch he is with the Black community, and, baby, the truth just keeps on truthing.
This brings us to Wednesday morning. Adams took his minstrel show on the road and appeared on Good Day New York where host Curt Menefee “turned that wok on and slowly slid that man down in the grease,” as comedian Roy Woods Jr. put it on X, formerly Twitter.
Noting that Adams is about to begin another mayoral campaign, Menefee said, “I want to get back to an event you had at the Gracie Mansion last night where you spoke about Black History Month, and in it, you said ‘all these negroes who are asking me to step down, God forgive them. Are you implying that if you are Black you have to support you?”
“Uh, no, not at all,” Adams stammered. “I’m asking for all New Yorkers to support me.”
