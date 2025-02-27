Eric Adams Borrows From The White Man’s Dictionary Calling All Naysayers ‘Negroes’

There’s always that one Black person who is hellbent on making the rest of us cringe with their antics.

Think Tim Scott, who did everything in his power to make Donald Trump love him thinking it would get him the VP nod. Sadly for him, he was mistaken because there was no way Trump was putting a Black man on his presidential ticket, but nice try, you big goofy.

Then, there’s Herschel Walker, a walking, talking, bumbling fool who got caught in a web of lies so thick, his new name should be Lie-derMan.

Love Politics? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Of course, we can’t forget Byron Donalds, who called Trump “Daddy,” and I don’t even want to know why he thinks it was OK to say that out loud in public, much less on national television.

If “hold my beer” and “Oh, we out here shuckin’, jivin’, and actin’ a fool?” were a Black person, that Black person would be Eric Adams.

RELATED CONTENT: First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright Resigns As Federal Corruption Probe Into Mayor Eric Adams Intensifies

I Have A Nightmare—Martin Luther King Jr. Is Rolling Over In His Grave On Trump’s 2nd Inauguration Day [Op-Ed]

I just want to note that it took everything in me not to make the “B” lowercase when referring to Eric Adams as Black, so please applaud my restraint and acknowledge that with the understanding that all skinfolk ain’t our kinfolk, Eric Adams is indeed lowercase b black.

Anyway, the mayor New Yorkers bought on Temu and have been having trouble returning hosted a Black History Month event at Gracie Mansion Tuesday.

During the event, the man who refuses to quit his job (even though everyone says he should) likened himself to Jesus Christ, referred to the situation he’s in as “a biblical moment,” and called those who are calling for him to step down “negroes.”

From the Daily News:

“This is a biblical moment,” Adams said during the evening event. “When Jesus was on the cross, he said, ‘God forgive them for they know not what they do.’ All these negroes who are asking me to step down, God forgive them.”

Oh no, baby. What is you doin’?

The backlash was immediate and swift.

Harlem pastor and civil rights leader Rev. Johnnie Green told the Daily News that the comments were offensive.

“That is horrible, totally horrible for him to compare himself to Jesus Christ. Nothing is more sacrilegious than what he has done. I am appalled by it,” Green said.

“I think all spiritual leaders in this town are appalled by it. It just shows you the times in which we live [and] how dangerously wicked people can be… He is no savior, he is no Christ, he is no sacrificial lamb.”

Come through, Rev. Green!

Green also noted that Adams’ usage of the word “negroes” shows how out of touch he is with the Black community, and, baby, the truth just keeps on truthing.

This brings us to Wednesday morning. Adams took his minstrel show on the road and appeared on Good Day New York where host Curt Menefee “turned that wok on and slowly slid that man down in the grease,” as comedian Roy Woods Jr. put it on X, formerly Twitter.

Noting that Adams is about to begin another mayoral campaign, Menefee said, “I want to get back to an event you had at the Gracie Mansion last night where you spoke about Black History Month, and in it, you said ‘all these negroes who are asking me to step down, God forgive them. Are you implying that if you are Black you have to support you?”

“Uh, no, not at all,” Adams stammered. “I’m asking for all New Yorkers to support me.”

Not about to let him weasel his way out of accountability for his statements, Menefee applied a little more pressure. Cutting Adams off, he asked, “So who are you specifically talking to when you say negroes?” Yes, Eric Adams. Please tell us whom you are referring to when you reached back into the Jim Crow era, grabbed that word, and let it come out of your mouth so freely in mixed company. Adams began rambling again. “Well, who has asked me to step down?” He said a bunch of other stuff too, but I’m not writing all that down here because it was inconsequential and still didn’t answer the very direct question Menefee asked him. Menefee, who is clearly as petty as me and Stephen A. Crockett Jr. combined, pressed him again. “What set you from?!” he asked. Oops. I mean he asked the Brownsville, Brooklyn native, “So you’re saying all New Yorkers are negroes?” Source: Andrew Lichtenstein / Getty Adams rambled on some more and continued to not answer the question he was being asked. At this point, it was getting comical, and I want to note that Menefee’s cohost, Rosanna Scotto, was doing her very best to maintain a neutral face and let these Black men hash out their Black people business without her interference. But I know deep down inside she wanted to scream with laughter. I have been screaming with laughter the entire time I’ve been rewatching this video so I could recap it for y’all. “So anybody who’s Black who calls for you to step down needs help from God?” Menefee quipped, and without allowing Adams to respond, he continued applying pressure. “I’m focusing on this,” Menefee said, “because your usage of the word ‘negro’ has come up repeatedly over the last couple of weeks, and I think some people actually have an issue with that term. So explain who you’re talking to when you use that term specifically.” If “I’ll wait” was a person, it would be Curt Menefee at that exact moment. He was not playing around with Adams, and honestly, none of us should let Eric Adams off the hook for speaking the white man’s English in mixed company and referring to people as “negroes.” Temu Stephen from Django continued to deflect and attempt to derail the conversation, and it was just further evidence that somewhere down in his soul, even he knew he was wrong. I’m glad Curt Menefee kept his foot on the neck of Eric Adams. He deserved every bit of that flame-broiling, and I’m especially glad he got it from another Black man—uppercase B. There is no acceptable reason or excuse for Adams to be out here calling people “negroes.” His proximity and capitulation to Trump makes it even more egregious. He not like us. RELATED CONTENT: Are Boycotts Dividing The Black Community? The Growing Tension Between Black Consumers And Black Businesses Remembering Sarah Baartman: A Painful Legacy Of Exploitation And Resilience