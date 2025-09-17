Entertainment

Cardi B Is Pregnant With Stefon Diggs’ Child

Cardi B Reveals She’s Expecting Baby No. 4 With Stefon Diggs In The Most Cardi Way

Cardi B is going to be a mom of four! The 'Am I The Drama?' rapper confirmed on 'CBS Mornings' that she's pregnant by Stefon Diggs.

Published on September 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
Source: Elsa / Getty

Oh, baby! Cardi B is pregnant!

The Am I The Drama? rapper confirmed oCBS Mornings that she’s pregnant with baby number four, her first with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

The Bronx-bred superstar confirmed the news during an interview with Gayle King, who wasted no time addressing the swirling rumors.

RELATED CONTENT: Cardi B Back In Court: Security Guard Claims Rapper Sliced Her Face With A Razor Nail

“But I want to start right away,” said King. “The rumors on the street, the streets be talking, and the latest rumor about you is that you are having a baby, and I want to know what, if anything, you want to share about that with the class.”

“Well, yes, I am,” Cardi admitted. “I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.”

The rapper, who shares daughter Kulture, son Wave, and baby girl Blossom with ex-husband Offset, said she feels strong stepping into motherhood again.

“Thank you, um, I’m actually very…I’m excited. I’m happy. I feel like I’m in a good space,” Cardi said. “I feel very strong, I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby. Me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other. We’re in the same space in our careers… one of the best at what we do. And me and him think the same way, like, ‘Yeah, we’re one of the greatest, but what’s next? We’re never comfortable.’ We just want to keep going.”

Cardi also gushed about how safe Diggs makes her feel.

“Very safe in both ways. Physically, I mean, like, you see how big he is,” she joked. “He just makes me feel safe and very confident, like I could take over the world.”

Despite months of speculation, the Grammy winner said she wanted to share the news in her own time.

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
Source: Elsa / Getty

“I just was like, can I just say it on my own time? Like, I’m not hiding. On my own terms. Let me close some deals first,” Cardi explained, adding with a laugh, “Now that I talked about it, y’all better get my album. Y’all wanted to know, now you know. So buy my album so I can buy Pampers and diapers.”

In fact, the rapper admitted she hasn’t even told her parents yet.

“I have to tell them this week before this interview comes out. I haven’t even told my parents,” she revealed, with King reacting in shock.

Cardi said she and Diggs both wanted to expand their families together.

“Everybody kept telling me I should have fun, and we had a little bit too much fun. And now I’m here,” she said with a laugh. “We’re very excited.”

As for what’s next, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker is preparing to release her long-awaited sophomore album—her first in seven years—and head out on tour in February, just weeks after giving birth.

“I don’t come from weak women,” Cardi said proudly. “Even when I’m pregnant, I’m ready.”

Congrats, Cardi!!!

RELATED CONTENT: Cardi B Fuels Stefon Diggs Breakup Buzz After Instagram Wipe—Offset Fires Back: ‘You Can’t Get Rid Of Me

Related Tags

black celebrity kids Cardi B Gayle King kids pregnancies pregnancy announcement pregnancy announcements pregnant pregnant celebrities Stefon Diggs

More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

2023 espnW Summit NYC

Molly Qerim’s Career In Pictures: A Look Back At Her Legacy In Sports Media

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Two

Oh! Cardi B Claims Up-And-Coming Female Artists She’s Given Advice To Have Turned Around & 'F***ed My Man'

Bossip
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip
Emerge! A Fashion Runway Show

The Emerge! Fashion Show To Honor Ty Hunter And Brandon Blackwood At NYFW

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.
14 Items

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

Close up photo of cute happy lovely lady sunny spring day weather sunlight outdoors
9 Items

Fresha-Approved! 8 Summer Makeup Hacks That Can Take The Heat

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close