5 Things Holistic Hoochie Wants You to Know About Vaginal Health

Meet The Coochie Whisperer — Holistic Hoochie Drops 5 Sexy Tips For A Healthy, Happy Kitty
When it comes to vaginal health, too many of us were taught silence instead of science. Black women, especially, were raised under the rule of “don’t talk under your clothes”—a cultural way of saying you don’t discuss sex, your private parts, or any of your intimate feminine matters with a soul. That kind of conditioning produces shame and makes it hard to prioritize our health and wellness. Thankfully, times have changed a little. Today, women are more comfortable having conversations about sex, women’s health, and even coochie care—aka vaginal health are more open than they were 20 years ago. Still, there are women who clutch their pearls the moment topics like sex, vaginal health, or other woman-to-woman dialogue hit the table.
Enter Holistic Hoochie, the Instagram influencer who has built a loyal following by mixing real talk, humor, and holistic tips about the body’s most misunderstood, mismanaged, but also most loved organ. Her approach is equal parts educational and empowering, reminding women that taking care of their vaginal health is about balance, not bullshit or shame. It isn’t something that should be discussed in dark secret spaces, it is something we should a light on. Through her platform, she flips the script by talking openly about what we were taught to whisper—or not say at all. From womb wellness and natural remedies to demystifying feminine energy, she turns taboo topics into teachable moments. For so many women, following her feels like stepping into a safe sister circle we always needed but never had—where coochie care is normalized, celebrated, and rooted in self-love.
Here are five gems she has been dropping on her followers:
Why Women Are Obsessed With ‘Shallowing’ — The Steamy Sex Trend Taking Pleasure To New Depths
1. Coochie Tips to keep your coochie clean, wet and relaxed.
Holistic Hoochie makes it crystal clear: your vagina already knows what it’s doing, you’re the one who needs to catch up. Over-washing, douching, or using perfumed soaps only disrupts the natural balance. Most of the time, warm water is enough. The goal is to support your body, with supplements like; Oregano, Clove tea, Apple Cider Vinager, and Slippery Elm.
2. Stop Blaming The Coochie And Uterus
She constantly encourages women to take ownership of their part in the body’s communication. Discharge, lack of organs, and pain during sex can all be caused by poor circulation. Texture, color, and smell can shift with your cycle, diet, or hormones. Pay attention to your “baseline” so you’ll know when something is off — but don’t let anyone make you feel dirty for being human.
3. Don’t Let Him Ejaculate Inside Of You
Holistic Hoochie isn’t shy about saying it: Put it on ya face if you must, but don’t allow him to put it in your coochie. Yes, sperm is a good source of selenium and zinc, which is great for the skin. But please note: Sperm is alkaline, and the Coochie environment is acidic. During ovulation, the coochie environment becomes neutral, and your vaginal juice, mucus, and discharge become slimy and ready. Outside of ovulation, your coochie cannot handle sperm.
4. Yes To Yoni Steaming
Holistic Hoochie wants you to know that steaming her coochie changed her life. Cramps? Gone. Coochie feeling off? Balanced. Have you ever sat your kitty on a herbal cloud and felt her spread open? Many upscale spas offer the process for a hefty fee but you can also do it at home, although most doctors don’t recommend it. Herbs often used alone or in combination include: mugwort, wormwood, chamomile, calendula, basil, and oregano.
5. Watch Out For Parasites
Watch out for parasites because they are among us. Parasites are literally traveling all over your body. They go wherever there is an abundance of waste. They make you itch, really badly, especially at night. If they can survive stomach acid, you gotta know your coochie lips ain’t safe.
The Bottom Line
Holistic Hoochie’s platform is about more than herbal remedies or wellness trends — it’s about permitting women to understand their bodies without shame. Her message? Your vagina isn’t a problem to be fixed. It’s a system to be respected and cared for.
