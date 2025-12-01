5 Things Holistic Hoochie Wants You to Know About Vaginal Health

Source: Holistic Hoochies / Instagram

When it comes to vaginal health, too many of us were taught silence instead of science. Black women, especially, were raised under the rule of “don’t talk under your clothes”—a cultural way of saying you don’t discuss sex, your private parts, or any of your intimate feminine matters with a soul. That kind of conditioning produces shame and makes it hard to prioritize our health and wellness. Thankfully, times have changed a little. Today, women are more comfortable having conversations about sex, women’s health, and even coochie care—aka vaginal health are more open than they were 20 years ago. Still, there are women who clutch their pearls the moment topics like sex, vaginal health, or other woman-to-woman dialogue hit the table.

Enter Holistic Hoochie, the Instagram influencer who has built a loyal following by mixing real talk, humor, and holistic tips about the body’s most misunderstood, mismanaged, but also most loved organ. Her approach is equal parts educational and empowering, reminding women that taking care of their vaginal health is about balance, not bullshit or shame. It isn’t something that should be discussed in dark secret spaces, it is something we should a light on. Through her platform, she flips the script by talking openly about what we were taught to whisper—or not say at all. From womb wellness and natural remedies to demystifying feminine energy, she turns taboo topics into teachable moments. For so many women, following her feels like stepping into a safe sister circle we always needed but never had—where coochie care is normalized, celebrated, and rooted in self-love.

Here are five gems she has been dropping on her followers:

Holistic Hoochie makes it crystal clear: your vagina already knows what it’s doing, you’re the one who needs to catch up. Over-washing, douching, or using perfumed soaps only disrupts the natural balance. Most of the time, warm water is enough. The goal is to support your body, with supplements like; Oregano, Clove tea, Apple Cider Vinager, and Slippery Elm.