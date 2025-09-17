5 Common Causes Of Vaginal Burning—And When To See A Doctor

Source: fizkes / Getty Vaginal burning can be uncomfortable and downright irritating—physically and emotionally. While it’s a relatively common issue, ongoing burning, itching, or irritation may indicate an infection or another underlying health condition. This discomfort can affect any part of the vaginal area, including the labia, clitoris, and the area surrounding the vaginal opening, Healthline notes. Have you been struggling with vaginal burning? Here are five reasons why you may be dealing with the issue.

1. Laundry Detergents, Soaps and Scented Products Source: True Products, LLC If you’re dealing with vaginal burning, you’re not alone, and it’s important to know that there are several potential reasons behind the discomfort. First, pay attention to the chemicals used in your daily laundry detergent, body wash, or shower products. Some may contain harsh chemicals or fragrances that can irritate sensitive skin, especially in the vaginal area. Dr. Stacy De-Lin, MD, a gynecology and family planning specialist, told SELF that women should avoid using soaps, detergents, or body cleansers on or around the vaginal and vulvar area. These products can increase the risk of contact dermatitis—a condition that causes irritation, swelling, or a rash, commonly referred to as vaginitis—triggered by exposure to allergens or irritants.



2. Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) Source: Md Zakir Mahmud Certain STIs, such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, or herpes, can cause an intense burning sensation around the vaginal area, along with itching, and other uncomfortable symptoms. All of these infections can be transmitted through sexual intercourse and may cause changes in vaginal discharge and odor, Dr. De-Lin shared. These symptoms often overlap with those of yeast infections or bacterial vaginosis (BV), which can make it hard to identify the exact cause without proper testing. If you’re experiencing burning, your doctor may recommend an STI panel, a test that screens for common sexually transmitted infections such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, HIV, and hepatitis. Most STIs can be treated with antibiotics, though viral infections like herpes or HIV require antiviral medications, Dr. De-Lin added. RELATED CONTENT: Here Are Several Causes And Cures For Dryness ‘Down There’

3. Pelvic Floor Dysfunction Source: AndreyPopov / Getty Tension or dysfunction in the pelvic floor muscles can sometimes lead to a burning sensation, particularly during or after sex or urination. Dr. Sara Reardon, DPT, a board-certified pelvic floor physical therapist, shared that these muscles can occasionally compress nearby nerves, which contributes to the discomfort. While stress and anxiety are known to be linked to pelvic floor dysfunction, they also play a physical role, triggering muscle spasms that can also result in painful burning sensations.

4. Menstrual Products Source: Svetlana-Cherruty / Getty Certain pads and tampons contain synthetic materials, fragrances, or chemicals that may irritate sensitive skin causing a burning or itching sensation to occur. For some individuals, this can trigger allergic reactions or general discomfort in the vaginal area. It’s best to avoid these scented products altogether. Instead, opt for unscented menstrual products or those that use natural ingredients.