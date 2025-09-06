Tighten Up That Kitty! 4 Ways To Strengthen Your Vagina

Source: gloria mwivanda / Getty Physical exercise is a great way for women to maintain a healthy lifestyle, but your body isn’t the only thing that can benefit from a good workout. Health experts say your vagina is also in need of a good workout, too. Our Vagina Loses Strength As Estrogen Drops With Age. During an interview with the New York Post on Aug. 22, health expert Leslie Kenny, founder of Oxford Health Span, revealed that the vagina should constantly be exercised to avoid health problems, especially as estrogen levels drop with age. Low estrogen can lead to a host of health issues, including hot flashes, vaginal dryness, increased urinary tract infections, and, in some severe cases, sepsis. “The vaginal wall collapses, it’s so real. Nobody’s talking about it. I think because it’s embarrassing,” Lenny said flat out. Source: AndreyPopov / Getty Dr. Sherry Ross, a board-certified OB/GYN, added, “With low or nonexistent estrogen, there is less blood flow to the vulva and vaginal tissue, causing dryness, shrinking of the vaginal opening, and less natural lubrication — [which can cause] pain, itching, irritation, burning, and painful sexual penetration.” So, how do we strengthen our vagina as we get older? Here are four ways you can strengthen that downstairs region for optimal health.

1. Have a lot of sex. Source: Ralf Hiemisch / Getty Exercising the vagina isn’t as hard as you think. Kenny says you can give your kitty a good toning simply by having more sex. Women who aren’t taking hormonal therapy like BHRT, or Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy, a treatment that mimics the body’s hormones to alleviate symptoms of hormonal imbalances, can benefit from getting it on more. “There’s a bit of use it or lose it here,” she explained. “As women get older, if they are not on BHRT, or even if they’re on BHRT but they aren’t having regular intercourse, what can happen is that the walls of the vagina can kind of close in on each other.” Regular sexual activity helps maintain the elasticity and strength of vaginal tissues, making it an important part of keeping vaginal health in check as we age.

2. Do red light therapy. Source: microgen / Getty According to Kenny, red light therapy is another effective option for enhancing vaginal tone. Devices like the Joylux red light wand combine thermal heat, vibration, and red and infrared LED light to stimulate collagen and elastin production, which in turn tightens and tones vaginal tissue. Experts report that the benefits can be felt in as little as two weeks. What makes this treatment appealing is that it is hormone-free, which makes it a great alternative for women who aren’t on or interested in using hormone replacement therapy, or HRT. The only downfall is that red light wands can be a bit expensive, ranging anywhere from $350 to $500.

3. Spermidine Source: PeterHermesFurian / Getty Spermidine, a naturally occurring compound found in sperm and breast milk, has been linked to several health benefits, including improved brain function, cardiovascular health, and even vaginal rejuvenation. Kenny noted that the natural compound has one unique ability: cell renewal. As vaginal tissues naturally thin and become more spaced out with age, spermidine helps tighten and restore them, much like it does for the lining of a baby’s gut. “You want it to tighten up, and spermidine does that. Spermidine in breast milk helps the nascent lining of the baby’s gut seal up; the same thing happens with the lining of the vaginal wall,” she explained. Spermidine can be taken as a supplement or found in certain foods like wheat germ, aged cheeses, mushrooms, soy products, legumes, and whole grains, according to Neurogan+Health.