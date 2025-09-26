Why Women Are Obsessed With ‘Shallowing’ — The Steamy Sex Trend Taking Pleasure To New Depths

In a February interview with the outlet, Cecile Gasnault, founder of the wellness company SmileMakers, explained that interest in vaginal outer play is growing as people explore new ways to build intimacy and enhance pleasure. She noted that the vulva is rich in nerve endings, making it especially responsive to touch. Going in “just a few centimeters” with light or shallow stimulation can offer heightened sensations, which is why this technique is becoming a preferred choice for many, according to Gasnault.

Women are going wild over a new sex trend called “shallowing,” a steamy move that involves lightly teasing the opening of the vagina or the surrounding area with penetration. Women can use their partner’s penis or other methods to achieve maximum pleasure such as their fingers or a toy, according to The Hearty Soul.

Couples can use the technique to build a deeper connection, says Marla Renee Stewart.

Source: LumiNola

Shallowing also offers an opportunity for couples to build more intimacy and connection, as it encourages awareness. It could be used as a tool to help teach your partner what really gets your sexual gears grinding. It will allow them to explore the most sensitive areas of your body and preferred regions of touch in “a more nuanced way,” Marla Renee Stewart, a sexual wellness expert, added to The Hearty Soul.

Research has also been done to explore the power of shallowing in the bedroom. A 2021 survey conducted by the Indiana University School of Medicine and pleasure and science company OMGYES found that nearly 84% of U.S. women between the ages of 18 and 93 found the spicy bedroom technique pleasurable. Many noted that they used shallowing to enhance vaginal penetration, with some claiming to have a “stronger or more intense” orgasm afterward. Participants said they used everything from their partner’s penis to lips, tongues, and sex toys to take their shallowing experience to new and pleasurable heights.

Like with any sexual experience, the enjoyment of techniques like shallowing ultimately comes down to personal preference. What feels amazing for one person may not work the same way for someone else—and that’s completely okay. Everyone’s body responds differently, and exploring what feels best is a personal journey. Talk to your partner to see what works best and keep an open level of communication.

