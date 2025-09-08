Source: Photo courtesy of Nigil Crawford / The Fine Wine Festival

Great music, mouthwatering bites, and exquisite wine, what more could you ask for at this year’s Fine Wine Festival? Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the annual event took place at the iconic Citi Field in Queens, New York, on Sept. 6, and MadameNoire was right there in the heart of it all, living the VIP experience for the entire day. We sipped on some of the best Black-owned wines from across the country while donning our finest attire to match the festival’s “Timeless Elegance” theme.

As we walked into Citi Field, the energy was electric—attendees were greeted with warm smiles and the excitement of the Fine Wine Festival team, setting the tone for an unforgettable day of wine tasting, dancing, and pure celebration. VIP guests were treated to thoughtful gift bags filled with goodies from Pattern and a personal wine glass before being escorted upstairs to the exclusive VIP area. There, we dove straight into some delicious appetizers, from crab cakes drizzled with spicy aioli to marinated beef skewers and buttery bite-sized chicken and waffle treats, just enough to set the stage (and fill our stomachs) for the wine tasting ahead.

The Smith and Castlebridge were some of our favorites.

Once our appetites were satisfied, we made our way to the Timeless Tasting area, where we discovered the first Black-owned wine brand to capture both our attention and our taste buds: The Smith. Founded by a dynamic married couple from the NYC area, The Smith has quickly gained a reputation for its bold, fruit-forward wines crafted from California-grown grapes. Raxize Smith-Maylor, a lifelong wine enthusiast and one-half of the brand, shared that her husband wasn’t always into wine until their second wedding anniversary trip to Napa Valley changed everything. Surrounded by the stunning vineyards, his appreciation for fine wine blossomed, and it was in that moment that her own passion for starting a wine brand was born.

“It was just a beautiful experience. We went to over a dozen wineries, and he started to fall in love,” Raxize revealed as we sipped on a glass of the Smith’s beautiful Rosé—which they released last year—made with 100% Pinot Noir grapes bursting with fresh and fruity notes of cherry, strawberry, and watermelon. “I got myself educated, got certification. [And] after having my first child, I started the process of researching and contacting different wineries.”

Raxize combined her background in fashion and product management to design The Smith’s sleek logo and eco-friendly packaging, crafted sustainably from post-consumer waste. She then spent months searching for the perfect winery to partner with, ensuring that every aspect of the brand was just right. Together with her husband, they spent countless nights tasting, testing, and fine-tuning each wine blend until they achieved the perfect balance.

Finally, in December 2022, they launched The Smith with their bold Red Wine Blend and a remarkable Cabernet Sauvignon Blanc, aged for nine months in French oak. The result? A rich, fruit-forward wine with a smooth finish and layers of cherry, raspberry, and blackcurrant—easily our favorite. The duo’s success has been swift, with their wines quickly earning praise and recognition across the industry. Last year, The Smith secured a distribution deal in Connecticut, expanding their reach and placing their exceptional wines on more shelves.

“We’re a young brand, but we’ve been doing some great accomplishments that we’re really proud of because it’s a very tough industry. We’re underrepresented,” said Raxize.

According to 2023 data from Modern Farmer, less than 1% of winery owners or head winemakers are Black, and women make up only 14% of winemakers, a modest increase from just 10% in 1890. Raxize shared with us that she’s proud to be defying the odds and serving as a living example of a Black-owned brand thriving in today’s wine industry.

“It was a lot of phone calls initially, you know? I got a lot of nos, it’s a very expensive business to step into,” she revealed. “This is all self-funded. It was a risky thing to do, but we were very passionate about this brand and the product, so we invested our time, money, and love into it.”

Takina Wilson’s Castlebridge Wine brand was also a testament to the power of hard work and determination. We were instantly captivated by the enchanting aromas and vibrant flavors woven into her Cabernet Sauvignon. From the very first sip, the bold, full-bodied wine fills the palate with rich notes of blackberry, dark chocolate, cherry, and ripe strawberry. Its smooth, delicate finish makes it a perfect pairing for any meal.

Interestingly, Takina never set out to turn her passion for wine into a business.

“I just love wine so much. I started making it for fun and giving it out as gifts to my friends and family,” she said with a chuckle.

In time, Takina realized that launching a business around her exceptional wine blends could open new doors. So, in 2021, she began refining her ideas and conducting thorough research, ultimately bringing her first product to market in 2022, a crisp and refreshing Rosé.

“I started off with Rosé. That’s going to be my baby, because I enjoy Rosé so much. I still drink it to this day,” Takina told us. “After that, I really had a lot of fun making all my wine, but especially my Cabernet, because it’s so bold,” she added. “We are moving and expanding across the nation. So check us out.”

A private wine tasting and a whole lot of dancing

After enjoying an array of exceptional wines in the Timeless Tasting Arena, VIP guests were escorted to the bleachers for an exclusive wine tasting session led by Maba Ba of Flying Whale Wine.

Known for their carefully crafted wines from southern France, Flying Whale Wine blends sustainability and innovation at the heart of their process.

We had the pleasure of sampling two of their standout offerings: a red wine inspired by California’s iconic Cabernet Sauvignon but with a softer finish, and their exquisite Gold Rosé.

The latter dazzles with its deep garnet hue, while its complex bouquet unveils ripe cherry notes, accented by delicate hints of vanilla and spice. Rich, well-structured, and with silky tannins, the tasty wine satisfied our taste buds with its delicate and vibrant finish that lingered on the palate.

By this point, we were buzzing, literally and figuratively, and it was time for dancing. DJ Miss Milan, Doechii’s official DJ, kicked off the night with an electrifying set that had the crowd buzzing with high-energy R&B and hip-hop beats. Just before the headliner, Jermaine Dupri, took everyone by surprise with his own dynamic DJ performance.

The Grammy-winning producer sent the crowd into a frenzy, spinning a mix of his iconic hits, from “Money Ain’t a Thing” to Mariah Carey’s “Honey.” The crowd was on fire: ladies and gents twirled, twerked, and at one point, an impromptu Electric Slide broke out as the music thumped through Citi Field. It was the perfect ending to an unforgettable night, and The Fine Wine Festival is sure to be remembered for years to come.

