Sip, Swirl, Slay: Fine Wine Festival To Celebrate 10 Years With Music, Style & Black-Owned Excellence

Pop the cork—the countdown is on! On Sept. 6, the Fine Wine Festival celebrates 10 years of redefining how we sip, swirl, and celebrate. From its roots as a cultural tasting event to a full-blown lifestyle experience, this milestone year has so many exciting things in store for attendees.

Here’s What To Expect

Once again, the iconic Citi Field in New York City will transform into a high-energy fusion of fine wine and live music. In partnership with Live Nation Urban, this year’s event will debut its first musical guest: none other than Grammy-award-winning producer, Jermaine Dupri. The Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and hip-hop tastemaker will take over the main stage with a high-energy performance, bringing a full-bodied blend of beats, rhymes and Bordeaux to the ultimate end-of-summer celebration.

Expect more than just wine. Over 5,000 guests will step into a world where elegance meets energy, unlimited pours from Black- and women-owned winemakers, internationally recognized vineyards, chef-crafted culinary pairings, and a soundtrack powered by top-tier DJs and surprise performances.

To top it all off, guests will sip world-class wines while turning heads in their finest looks, honoring this year’s dress code: Timeless Elegance. Picture soft creams, delicate blush tones, and effortlessly refined style, where every pour pairs perfectly with every pose.

For those who want to go all in on the Fine Wine Festival this year, it’s strongly encouraged that you grab the deluxe Grand Cru Access VIP experience, which is $350, but offers a whopping $500+ in value.

The package includes early entry at 2:30 p.m., curated tastings, exclusive shaded lounges, premium bars, gourmet bites, concierge support, limited-edition merch credit, a private portrait session, and a founder-led tasting, making this the go-to for tastemakers, influencers, and serious wine lovers.

The festival aims to create more opportunities for Black and women wine entrepreneurs

Beyond the glitz, the Fine Wine Festival remains grounded in its mission: amplifying the voices and vintages of Black and women winemakers. It’s about pouring purpose into every glass and telling stories that too often go untold in the wine world. Although strides are being made, representation in the wine industry remains starkly imbalanced. According to 2023 data obtained by Modern Farmer, less than 1% of winery owners or head winemakers identify as Black, and women account for only 14% of winemakers—a modest rise from 10% in 1890.

“Over the past decade, the Fine Wine Festival has become one of the country’s largest cultural wine experiences, and we’re just getting started,” said the event’s co-founder, Dozie Osondu, in a press release. “Our vision for the next decade is to continue breaking barriers and expanding opportunities, creating a global platform where Black- and women-owned brands can not only enter the space, but lead it.”

Tickets are on sale now, but don’t wait, they will go fast. Whether you’re a wine connoisseur or just here for the vibes, this is your official invite to pull up, pour up, and toast to what’s next. Grab a ticket to the Fine Wine Festival at Citi Field here and follow the excitement on social media at @finewineseries. Take a look at a few more photos of the Fine Wine Festival over the years after the flip.