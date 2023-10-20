MadameNoire Featured Video

With the launch of Viarae Prosecco, creative powerhouse Issa Rae is digging deeper into her moneymaking bag.

The vintage-dated sparkling wine launched Oct. 16 and is a collaboration between the award-winning Hollywood multihyphenate and E. & J. Gallo Winery.

The prosecco’s taste and mouthfeel are described as “a bright, crisp, lively, and a refreshingly refined take on the classic Italian sparkling wine.” Its flavor profile is rooted in Glera grapes grown and harvested “by the prestigious La Marca cooperative in Treviso in Northern Italy,” according to a press release issued by PR Newswire.

The source noted that Glera grapes are traditionally used to craft classic Proseccos. The “D.O.C” on Viarae Prosecco’s label is a testament to its “Denominazione di Origine Controllata,” or “controlled designation of origin,” according to VinePair. Essentially, the acronym highlights that the beverage was “exclusively produced in a limited area of northeastern Italy.”

Viarae Prosecco is a sparking wine that can be enjoyed on its own or combined with other things for a crafted cocktail.

The drink’s positioning in the alcoholic beverage market frames it as what you want to sip on for any occasion. The press release suggested sipping on a glass while you bask in life’s “authentic” moments and celebrate freedom. It also pinpointed “candid, unfiltered moments with friends” and “toasting to the level-ups” as another occasion to pop open a bottle and imbibe.

“I am thrilled to share my love of prosecco with everyone through Viarae. It’s carefully crafted, deliciously crisp, and the perfect beverage to celebrate La Dolce Vita,” Rae said in a statement.

The press release noted that Viarae Prosecco is the Hollywood heavyweight’s venture into a category where Black women like her “didn’t previously exist.”

The Insecure co-creator’s sparkling wine launch is part of a small but growing number of Black women-owned alcohol brands. Rae’s other business ventures include her media production company, Hoorae, her talent management company, ColorCreative, her music-industry-related company called Raedio, and her Sienna Naturals haircare line. She’s also an Airbnb host and has a collection of Los Angeles-centered Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen cafés.

E. & J. Gallo Winery’s extensive portfolio includes contributions to several well-known wine and spirit brands: Apothic, Barefoot, La Marca, Livingston Cellars, Rum Chata, Pink Whitney, New Amsterdam Vodka and more.

“We are excited to partner with Issa Rae, who entrusted us with executing her vision of the perfect prosecco,” said Beth Orozco, vice president of marketing for the winemaking company. “Issa also shares our mission to demystify wine and make it more inclusive. Viarae will help us reach that goal.”

Viarae Prosecco is available in select retailers including Target. Drinkers can also enjoy the new prosecco at on-premise establishments nationwide, such as bars, restaurants and hotels.

