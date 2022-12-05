MadameNoire Featured Video

Why exactly does wine make us so happy? You know you get that tingling feeling the moment you hear the bottle pop open or the liquid splashing in your glass. Research reported on in Wine Spectator says it has to do with dopamine spikes that happen in the brain when we drink wine. The same report showed that wine can fight certain forms of cancer and have various other health benefits. Science and research aside, you know cupping a goblet of a good vintage, surrounded by friends just warms the soul. The holiday is filled with reasons to get together with loved ones, share stories and reconnect. And there’s nothing quite like a glass of wine to do that over.

If you have a busy social calendar over the holidays, then you probably have several events to which you cannot show up empty-handed. So we’ve compiled a list of some of the most delicious Black-owned wines to unwind with and celebrate over this holiday season.

The Guilty Grape

Guilty Cabernet

The Guilty Grape was founded by twin sisters Nichelle and Nicole. The Chicago natives boldly launched their lifestyle brand, selling a variety of luxury products from diamond wine glasses to candles to (of course) wine, in 2020. With flavor notes of warm spice, plum and blackberry, the Guilty Cabernet is the perfect bottle to pair with grilled meat, pasta or – per the sisters’ recommendation – a bowl of ice cream during a solo wind down.