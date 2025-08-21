Brandy & Monica Reunite For Dunkin’s Cereal N’ Milk Latte Ad
‘The Latte Is Mine’—Brandy & Monica Reunite For Sweet Dunkin’s Cereal N’ Milk Latte Ad
Two of our favorite voices ever have collaborated once again. Continue reading to see Goonica and The Voice Bible in their latest duet, if you will.
Brandy and Monica have reunited in a fresh and playful way, starring in Dunkin’s new campaign for the Cereal N’ Milk Latte. The ad riffs on their iconic rivalry from “The Boy Is Mine,” this time with the tagline “The Latte Is Mine.” In the spot, the two singers humorously bicker over who gets the latte before a cup magically appears, bringing back the witty chemistry that made them cultural icons in the late ’90s.
The drink itself blends espresso with cereal-infused milk and marshmallow flavor, tapping into childhood nostalgia with a grown-up twist. Alongside the ad, Dunkin’ is releasing limited-edition merch, making the campaign as much about pop culture as it is about coffee.
The timing of the spot is no coincidence! It arrives just as Brandy and Monica step back into the spotlight together. Their relationship has long fascinated fans, beginning with their 1998 mega-hit “The Boy Is Mine,” which spent 13 weeks at #1 and cemented both as R&B powerhouses. While their careers took different paths and were often marked by rumors of rivalry, the two reunited for performances and even a Verzuz battle in 2020 that reminded the world of their undeniable impact.
Now, they’re taking it full circle with The Boy Is Mine Tour, their first-ever joint headlining tour. Running from October to December, the 27-city arena trek will feature special guests Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and American Idol winner, Jamal Roberts. The tour is more than a nostalgic throwback.
It’s a celebration of two women who shaped modern R&B, finally sharing the stage in a way fans have dreamed of for decades. Combined with their Dunkin’ spot, Brandy and Monica are reclaiming their shared history on their own terms, showing that their bond is as culturally powerful as it was in 1998.
Check out the new Dunkin’ spot, along with some photos from the campaign below! For more information on the upcoming The Boy Is Mine Tour, visit: https://blackpromoterscollective.com/theboyismine/
1. Behind The Scenes
Source: Dunkin’
2. They Have Aged So Gracefully
Source: Dunkin’
3. All Smiles On The Set
Source: Dunkin’
4. CHEERS!
Source: Dunkin’
5. Get You Somebody Who Looks At You Like This
Source: Dunkin’
6. So Gone!
Source: Dunkin’
7. The Voice Bible
Source: Dunkin’
8. Gettin’ Glammed Up
Source: Dunkin’
9. How Could You Not Wanna Be Down?
Source: Dunkin’
-
