From Weigh-Ins To Wild Penalties: 5 Outrageous Lifestyle Clauses Couples Are Adding To Prenups

Many couples choose to draft a prenuptial agreement, or prenup, a legal contract signed before marriage that outlines how assets and debts will be divided in the event of divorce or death. It serves as a safeguard for the future, helping to clarify financial matters and to hopefully simplify divorce proceedings.

For instance, if you and your spouse bought a house or luxury car together during your marriage, a prenup will determine who gets to keep what. Lately, some couples are getting especially detailed in their agreements, going beyond financial matters to cover other aspects of their relationship.

Per Vice, a recent study published by Your Law Firm in August revealed that more and more couples are adding “lifestyle clauses” to their prenups, which can include everything from social media rules to financial penalties that resemble something out of a reality TV contract. Here are five of the most outrageous clauses making their way into these agreements.

1. The Cheating Penalty Box

Infidelity clauses are on the rise. Some stipulate that cheaters lose alimony or must pay specific dollar amounts in penalties, ranging anywhere from $50,000 to $500,000. In some cases, it even extends to losing access to a family vacation home.

