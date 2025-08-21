Relationships

5 Wild Prenup Clauses Couples Are Adding Before The Wedding

From Weigh-Ins To Wild Penalties: 5 Outrageous Lifestyle Clauses Couples Are Adding To Prenups

Published on August 21, 2025

Don't let debt derail you
Many couples choose to draft a prenuptial agreement, or prenup, a legal contract signed before marriage that outlines how assets and debts will be divided in the event of divorce or death. It serves as a safeguard for the future, helping to clarify financial matters and to hopefully simplify divorce proceedings.

For instance, if you and your spouse bought a house or luxury car together during your marriage, a prenup will determine who gets to keep what. Lately, some couples are getting especially detailed in their agreements, going beyond financial matters to cover other aspects of their relationship.

Per Vice, a recent study published by Your Law Firm in August revealed that more and more couples are adding “lifestyle clauses” to their prenups, which can include everything from social media rules to financial penalties that resemble something out of a reality TV contract. Here are five of the most outrageous clauses making their way into these agreements.

1. The Cheating Penalty Box
Infidelity clauses are on the rise. Some stipulate that cheaters lose alimony or must pay specific dollar amounts in penalties, ranging anywhere from $50,000 to $500,000. In some cases, it even extends to losing access to a family vacation home.

2. Pet Custody Gets Serious
Pet custody battles are no longer just a concern for parents. One prenup required a spouse to pay $2,500 per month for the care of a French Bulldog, plus a $5,000 annual “enrichment fund” for toys and training.

3. Social Media Silence Clauses
In an era where divorce drama often spills onto Instagram, some prenups are now regulating social media behavior. Fines of $10,000 per embarrassing post and an additional $25,000 if the post goes viral have become more common.

4. The Weight Clause Weigh-In
Here’s another bizarre clause. Some contracts even include weight-related clauses, requiring spouses to stay within a certain weight range. For every 10 pounds over the limit, a $1,000 penalty might be imposed. While these are rarely enforced in court, they can serve as leverage during negotiations.

5. In-Law Invasion Protection
Certain prenups are setting boundaries on family visits, even going so far as to ban specific relatives from making appearances. Violations of these rules could result in paying for a $15,000 “recovery vacation” for the spouse who feels their personal space has been violated.

These clauses may sound outlandish, but they highlight just how much some couples are tailoring their agreements to fit their personal lives and unique relationship dynamics. Couples are getting smarter and wiser about protecting their assets and financial matters well before walking down the aisle, and prenups appear to be rising among millennials in particular.

According to Business Insider, a 2019 survey from the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) found that 62% of divorce attorneys reported a significant increase in the total number of clients requesting prenuptial agreements in recent years. Millennials accounted for 51% of that increase.  

Have you signed a prenup before marriage? Tell us in the comments section.

