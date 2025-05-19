Malcolm X Centennial: 5 Women Who Helped Forge His Path To Greatness

Source: Three Lions/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Icon and famed civil rights activist Malcolm X would have been 100 years old today, May 19, 2025, and as the countless tributes of his incredible legacy pour in, there are a few powerful women behind his movement who are responsible for the powerful leader and man he came to be.

As demonstrated many times before, Black women played an integral role and large parts in numerous aspects of the Civil Rights Movement—but sadly many of their stories and contributions are untold and never shared. The women in Malcolm X’s orbit were no different.

This November 16, 1992 photo shows Dr. Betty Shabazz (R), widow of civil rights leader Malcom X, arriving with three of her daughters at the world premiere of Spike Lee’s movie Malcom X in New York. Betty Shabazz died 23 June 1997 of severe burns suffered over 80 percent of her body when her apartment was set on fire 01 June allegedly by her grandson. Source: Ron Galella

From his wife and family members to fellow activists, the women who shaped Malcolm X may not be household names or given their proper credit for their advice, support and council—but true historians are well aware of what they brought to his movement.

Here, we spotlight the women in Malcolm X’s inner circle:

1. Dr. Betty Shabazz

Source: Najlah Feanny

Although she was not in the forefront of her husband’s activism, Dr. Betty Shabazz still played a very important role in Malcolm X’s life in the seven years they were married. Often acting as his backbone and form of support at home as he dealt with hostilities of the Civil Rights Movement, her strength was even more prevalent following his assassination. Dr. Shabazz was only in her 20s when Malcolm was slain and a mother to four young daughters while pregnant with twins.

Following his untimely death, Dr. Shabazz worked tirelessly to advance Malcolm’s political work and ensure that her husband’s ideas and ideologies were better understood. In 1975, she earned a doctorate in education from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, according to Time.