In light of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday passing and the upcoming Black History Month, National Geographic cooked up and served a new docu-drama, Genius: MLK/X, that follows the lives and legacies of Dr. King and Malcolm X, two Black History icons with discordant philosophies and morals, but one goal – the liberation of the African American people.

The new docu-drama is National Geographic’s fresh adaptation of the story about King (Kevlin Harrison Jr.) and Malcolm’s (Aaron Pierre) first meeting. It provides a juxtaposed look into King’s nonviolent approach to racial equality and Malcolm’s advocacy for Black empowerment, identity and self-determination.

The trailer dropped Jan. 12, flashing dramatic scenes from the eight-part series, with the dialogue emphasizing Malcolm’s and King’s journey toward justice for African Americans.

“We will lead people to real equality in this country,” King said.

“To fight against oppression by any means necessary,” Malcolm stated.

A key component of Genius: MLK/X is the show highlighting their wives’ critical roles — Coretta Scott King (Weruche Opia) and Betty Shabazz (Jayme Lawson) played in the Civil Rights movement, supporting and encouraging their husbands to continue their fight.

Emmy-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones is also in the docu-drama, which marks one of his last roles before his death Aug. 19, 2023, due to his chronic obstructive pulmonary disease battle.

Acting as executive producers are Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Kristen Zolner from Imagine Television; Reggie Rock Bythewood, Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King, Love & Basketball) and Francie Calfo from Undisputed Cinema; showrunners Raphael Jackson Jr. and Damione Macedon; Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane from Madison Wells Media, Sam Sokolow from EUE/Sokolow Entertainment, and Jeff Stetson (who wrote The Meeting play).

Miss Juneteenth director Channing Godfrey Peoples will be the co-executive producer. Malcolm’s daughter, Ambassador Attallah Shabazz, will be the consulting producer.

“Malcolm and Martin are staggering icons, and we have been eager to explore the genius of these two very real men in a way that has not yet been seen,” the Byethewoods said. “We are excited to team up with Imagine Entertainment and 20th Television to reflect on their amazing lives and contributions to civil rights and the urgency of today.”

Two episodes from Genius: MLK/X will premiere on National Geographic Feb. 1 at 9/8c. The following day (Feb. 2), the first two episodes will be available on the streaming services Disney+ and Hulu. ABC will simulcast the first episode of the primary season, “Graduation,” Feb. 1

Watch the trailer below.