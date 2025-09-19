5 Surprising Benefits Of Sleeping Naked—From Better Skin To Hotter Nights

Source: Maria Legoshina Sleeping naked might sound like a personal preference, but science suggests it could do more than just keep you cool at night. From deeper rest to better skin, ditching your pajamas could actually be a simple way to boost your overall well-being.

Here are five reasons you should take off those clothes and sleep in the nude during bedtime.

1. You’ll sleep more deeply. Source: Silke Woweries / Getty Struggling to fall or stay asleep? Your body temperature plays a key role in regulating your sleep cycle, especially during REM sleep, the restorative stage when your brain and body recharge. According to a study by the National Institutes of Health, room temperature is one of the most crucial factors for quality sleep. Ideally, your bedroom should be between 60–67°F (15–19°C), according to the study, Healthline reported. Sleeping naked helps your body cool down more efficiently, which not only helps you drift off faster but also leads to deeper, more restful sleep, shared Dr. Alex Dimitriu during an interview with the New York Post, published Feb. 21. “When our bodies can cool off at night, we enter deeper stages of sleep (slow wave sleep) — which is why sleeping in a cooler environment is important.”

2. It’s great for your skin. Source: Larysa Vdovychenko When you sleep better, your body has more time to repair and regenerate, including your skin. A 2018 study found that participants who got adequate sleep healed from minor skin wounds faster than those who were sleep-deprived, regardless of nutrition. That means beauty sleep is real, and getting good rest may be more effective than even the best skincare products. Since sleeping naked can improve sleep quality, it may help your skin stay healthier, more resilient, and youthful-looking over time. In the same New York Post article, Dr. Jessica Gaither, explained that nude sleep offers the skin “better air circulation, reducing the risk of skin irritation and allowing for better moisture retention.”

3. It can boost your metabolism. Source: PeopleImages / Getty Cooling down at night can do more than just help you fall asleep, it may also give your metabolism a healthy boost. Sleeping in a cooler environment, like when you’re nude, promotes deeper, more restorative sleep, which in turn can help kickstart your metabolism and encourage your body to burn calories faster.

A 2014 study published in Diabetes showed that people who slept in cooler rooms produced nearly twice as much brown fat. This type of fat burns calories to maintain body heat, potentially aiding in weight management and overall metabolic health. Sleeping naked may help trigger this same beneficial effect.



4. It may lower stress and anxiety. Source: JulPo Quality sleep is a powerful stress reducer. Poor sleep and high stress often go hand-in-hand, and over time, they can contribute to more serious mental health challenges, including depression. Per Hopkins Medicine, studies show that among people with depression, 75% have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep. Sleeping naked might be a simple yet effective way to manage everyday stress and improve emotional health. Get your rest!

