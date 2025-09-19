Health

5 Sexy Health Perks Of Sleeping Naked”

5 Surprising Benefits Of Sleeping Naked—From Better Skin To Hotter Nights

From deeper rest to better skin, ditching your pajamas could actually be a simple way to boost your overall well-being. 

Published on September 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

naked, study, health , sleep, rest,
Source: Maria Legoshina

Sleeping naked might sound like a personal preference, but science suggests it could do more than just keep you cool at night. From deeper rest to better skin, ditching your pajamas could actually be a simple way to boost your overall well-being. 

Here are five reasons you should take off those clothes and sleep in the nude during bedtime.

1. You’ll sleep more deeply.

young beautiful woman laying in bed cuddled under the blanket
Source: Silke Woweries / Getty

Struggling to fall or stay asleep? Your body temperature plays a key role in regulating your sleep cycle, especially during REM sleep, the restorative stage when your brain and body recharge. According to a study by the National Institutes of Health, room temperature is one of the most crucial factors for quality sleep. Ideally, your bedroom should be between 60–67°F (15–19°C), according to the study, Healthline reported. 

Sleeping naked helps your body cool down more efficiently, which not only helps you drift off faster but also leads to deeper, more restful sleep, shared Dr. Alex Dimitriu during an interview with the New York Post, published Feb. 21.

“When our bodies can cool off at night, we enter deeper stages of sleep (slow wave sleep) — which is why sleeping in a cooler environment is important.”


RELATED CONTENT: #RelationshipGoals: I Said I Would Never Sleep With Him, And Then I Did

2. It’s great for your skin.

Photo of seductive lady nude shoulders enjoying herself empty space isolated concrete red color wall
Source: Larysa Vdovychenko

When you sleep better, your body has more time to repair and regenerate, including your skin. A 2018 study found that participants who got adequate sleep healed from minor skin wounds faster than those who were sleep-deprived, regardless of nutrition. That means beauty sleep is real, and getting good rest may be more effective than even the best skincare products.

Since sleeping naked can improve sleep quality, it may help your skin stay healthier, more resilient, and youthful-looking over time. In the same New York Post article, Dr. Jessica Gaither, explained that nude sleep offers the skin “better air circulation, reducing the risk of skin irritation and allowing for better moisture retention.”

3. It can boost your metabolism.

Shot of a young couple hiding under the covers in bed at home
Source: PeopleImages / Getty

Cooling down at night can do more than just help you fall asleep, it may also give your metabolism a healthy boost. Sleeping in a cooler environment, like when you’re nude, promotes deeper, more restorative sleep, which in turn can help kickstart your metabolism and encourage your body to burn calories faster.

A 2014 study published in Diabetes showed that people who slept in cooler rooms produced nearly twice as much brown fat. This type of fat burns calories to maintain body heat, potentially aiding in weight management and overall metabolic health. Sleeping naked may help trigger this same beneficial effect.

4. It may lower stress and anxiety.

naked, study, health , sleep, rest,
Source: JulPo

Quality sleep is a powerful stress reducer. Poor sleep and high stress often go hand-in-hand, and over time, they can contribute to more serious mental health challenges, including depression. Per Hopkins Medicine, studies show that among people with depression, 75% have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep. Sleeping naked might be a simple yet effective way to manage everyday stress and improve emotional health. Get your rest!

5. It supports heart health and blood sugar balance.

naked, study, health , sleep, rest,
Source: Pakawadee Wongjinda

Getting enough sleep isn’t just about feeling rested, it’s vital for long-term health. A 2016 review found that sleep deprivation can raise the risk of Type 2 diabetes, which in turn increases the risk of heart disease. By helping you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer, sleeping naked may reduce these health risks over time. It’s a small change that could have a significant impact on your heart and metabolic health.

So, what do you say? Will you be sleeping in the nude come bedtime? Tell us in the comments section below!


RELATED CONTENT: The 10 Best Foods To Eat To Help You Sleep Better

Related Tags

health naked Newsletter rest skin sleep study
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

6 Viral Moments From Cardi B's 'Am I The Drama?' Album Rollout

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
JT, Cardi B, and Bia

The Girls Are Fighting! Cardi B Revives Rap Beefs With JT & BIA Through Brutal Bars On 'Am I The Drama?'

Bossip
2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" Red Carpet

Jaden Smith To Lead Christian Louboutin Men’s—What It Could Mean For Fashion

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Olivia Matthews

Award-Winning Playwright Olivia Matthews Killed in Smyrna Arson Fire, Police Offer $10K Reward

Bossip
Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.
14 Items

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

Close up photo of cute happy lovely lady sunny spring day weather sunlight outdoors
9 Items

Fresha-Approved! 8 Summer Makeup Hacks That Can Take The Heat

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close