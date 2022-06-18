MadameNoire Featured Video

Blac Chyna isn’t done with the Kardashians. She took a loss in the $100 million defamation lawsuit against them but now she has her sights set on Rob Kardashian. She’s taking her ex-fiancée to court for the revenge porn he posted of her back in 2017.

In case you’re not familiar, he is accused of sharing nude photos and a pornographic video of her on social media.

“This is from Chyna yesterday to me,” he captioned the explicit photo of her private area. “I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250K of jewelry yesterday,” he captioned the screengrab. “This woman is so disrespectful and I don’t care.”

When he shared a video of her in bed with another man he wrote: “Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of f****** me and then this dude right after. U need help.”

Kardashian tried to reach a settlement with Chyna but his efforts were unsuccessful. Her attorney, Lynne Ciani, told Page Six that she is “very pleased that the trial judge denied Rob’s motion to ‘enforce’ a settlement that never existed.”

“Revenge porn is a very dangerous form of violence predominantly perpetrated against girls and women,” Ciani said. “Victims of revenge porn typically experience serious anxiety, shame and helplessness. Some revenge porn victims have committed suicide.”

Ciani added that it is time for Kardashian to deal with the consequences of his actions.

“He was never criminally prosecuted,” she added. “It is finally time for Rob to be held accountable in a court of law.”

California, where they both reside, has had an anti-revenge porn law in place since 2013. Revenge porn is defined as “the non-consensual distribution and publication of intimate photos or videos. … These photos or videos are then posted on websites or sold for profit to humiliate, degrade, harass, physically endanger, or extort the victim.”

The trial is set to begin in June 20.