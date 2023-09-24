MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B and Offset are celebrating six years of marriage.

On Sept. 20, the “Bongos” rapper took to Instagram to thank her “baby” Offset for gifting her a beautiful display of roses and candles in honor of their anniversary.

Singing along to Beyoncé’s hit song “Summertime,” the Bronx rapper panned her cell phone camera around to show the amazing display, filled with gorgeous red and pink long-stemmed roses. Tall candles stood beside the dazzling anniversary display at the entrance of the Grammy Award-winning artist’s home.

“Thank you sooo much, baby. Thank you for the flowers, the empowerment, the protection and for being a great father to our children,” the 30-year-old femcee captioned the sweet video.

“I love so many things about you. I love the fact that I’m with a grown ass man that’s going to provide, protect and help both of us GROW and can handle my mouth, my attitude, my confidence, my weakness and all this ASS!” she continued.

“MY FAVORITE FAVORITE FAVORITE thing about you is that you study me and always pay attention to what I’m into, from my favorite colors… my favorite brands to MY FAVORITE foods.”

Cardi added, “I love that you’re into details like me because it’s always the little things that make me smile or even drive me off the wall. Happy anniversary to US.”

Offset, 31, kept the love flowing on his Instagram page with a gushy anniversary tribute that captured his “beautiful gorgeous pretty wife” standing behind her beautiful roses.

In the caption, the former Migos rapper penned that he had “grown to become a better man” since meeting Cardi.

“I can trust you with my life. Blessed to have a loyal, strong woman on my side,” Offset gushed. “You blessed me with beautiful kids. You are my safe place in this crazy world. You believe in me more than I do sometimes… I couldn’t imagine a life without you….. We gone continue life together. I LOVE YOU.”

Fans went up in the comments section for the married duo’s big day.

“Happy Anniversary, y’all and many, many more to come,” wrote one user.

Another fan proclaimed, “Keep showing them how it’s done !!! Keep being role models to your children and the teens, young women and men of our culture… We are all watching… We are rooting for you and your family.”

The couple also left a comment underneath their respective posts.

Cardi wrote, “Ride for you, and you know that.”

Offset penned, “I Love You 4Ever.”

In 2017, Offset got down on one knee and asked for Cardi’s hand in marriage during a performance at Power 99’s Powerhouse event in Philadelphia. The crowd cheered Cardi on as she accepted the unexpected proposal.

The couple tied the knot secretly on Sept. 20, 2017, according to a marriage certificate obtained by ET. A year later, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker opened up about why she decided to keep her marriage news quiet.

“There are so many moments that I share with the world, and there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!” Cardi shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2018.

Cardi didn’t plan her wedding. According to the Hustlers star, she and Offset “woke up” one day and “decided to get married.”

“We found someone to marry us. And she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress, no makeup and no ring!” the rapper recalled of her unorthodox wedding.

“I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me to have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on one knee and put a ring on my finger, and he did that for me!!”

The famous married duo share two children: Kulture Kiari Cephus, 5, and son Wave Set Cephus, 2. Offset is also a proud poppa to sons Jordan Cephus, 13, Kody Cephus, 8, and daughter Kalea Marie Cephus, 8, from previous relationships.

Cardi filed for divorce in 2020.

Cardi and Offset have weathered a few storms throughout their marriage. Their happy union has been filled with breakups and a ton of infidelity rumors.

The couple’s marriage almost ended in 2020 after Cardi filed for divorce from the Georgia-bred emcee. During an Instagram Live session in September 2020, the hip-hop star said she pulled the plug on her marriage because she was “tired” of “arguing” with Offset.

“I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave,” the “WAP” rapper explained.

“You just get tired of the arguments and the buildup. And before something bad happens, before you get left, before you get cheated on, you sometimes just want to leave. What is so bad about that?”

Cardi had a change of heart and later filed a petition to dismiss her divorce without prejudice in November 2020.

During an interview on The Jason Lee Show in January, Cardi told fans that she decided to stay with Offset after he changed some of his problematic behavior.

“The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me,” the rhymer said.

Watch the full interview below.

Play

Congrats to Cardi B and Offset!

RELATED CONTENT: Cardi B, Offset And Kulture Try The Stomach-Turning Spicy Bowl TikTok Challenge