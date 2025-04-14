4 Things You Should NEVER Share With ChatGPT

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen

ChatGPT is rapidly becoming one of the fastest-growing apps of all time, driven by its cutting-edge AI technology. As of March 2025, according to NerdyNav, ChatGPT boasts 400 million weekly active users, including 15.5 million plus subscribers and 1.5 million enterprise customers.

With 122.58 million daily users, the platform handles over 1 billion queries each day, with users leveraging its AI capabilities for tasks ranging from creating images to searching for information and assisting with everyday activities. However, as the app’s popularity continues to soar, concerns are emerging regarding the safety and privacy of the data users provide.

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, states in its privacy policy that it respects the personal data it collects, whether through the account you create on the app or via the app’s search engine. However, there are certain situations where the privacy policy may not apply.

For example, if content is processed on behalf of customers of their business offerings, personal data may be disclosed to vendors and service providers. These include companies that assist with business operations, such as hosting services, customer support, and cloud services.

Additionally, in cases of strategic transactions, reorganizations, or bankruptcy, personal data may be shared. OpenAI may also share your personal data or search engine queries with government authorities, industry peers, or other third parties in compliance with the law.

With this grey area in mind, here are four things you should steer clear of feeding the app for your safety and protection.