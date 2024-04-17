MadameNoire Featured Video

Social media users are loving the new AI-generated remix of Sexyy Red’s smash hit, “Pound Town.” Produced by the elusive @whoingodsname, this hilarious reimagining of the St. Louis rapper’s track embodies the soulful vibes of a 1970s Motown record.

On April 14, @whoingodsname took to Instagram to unveil their latest creation: a remix of Red’s provocative track performed by the AI-generated ensemble, The Redd Sisters. In this rendition, the group skillfully infuses the soul into Sexyy Red’s chart-topping hit, delivering the original lyrics with scale and emotion.

According to the producer’s Instagram post, the track was created with an AI app called Udio Music, a free AI application, that allows users to create music across various genres and styles, from electronic beats to rock music.

Embracing the timeless Motown aesthetic, the enigmatic producer crafted captivating cover art featuring The Redd Sisters adorned in sultry red dresses and iconic 1970s hairstyles. To add a playful touch, @whoingodsname humorously noted on the right side of the cover that the AI-generated track was released by Hotown Records.

“Gramma used to play this record all day! Simpler times. #Nostalgia,” the mysterious artist captioned the hilarious post.

Social media users react to the Motown inspired rendition of Sexyy Red’s “Pound Town.”

Within a matter of seconds, Instagram users flooded the comments section with reactions to the funny AI-generated track. A few netizens shared their astonishment, admitting they were nearly convinced the track was authentic. Others expressed genuine appreciation for the producer’s imaginative spin on Sexyy Red’s popular hit.

“This That Type Of ’70s XXX Groove That Could Been In Those Dolemite/Blaxploitation Films, I’m Lovin’ This!” wrote one user.

Another netizen commented, “Lately I’ve been digging for rare ’70s records like this and I saw this and there was about 7 seconds where I was going to type this into Discogs to look at the vinyl before I realized Udio music was tagged and this was AI. Damnnnnn.”

A third user penned, “We need a new album like this.”

While a fourth wrote, “God I hope they don’t ban you for this hahaha.”

We got to say, we’re loving this soulful rendition of “Pound Town.” It’s got a nice groove to it.

Listen to the extended version of @whoinsgodsname’s AI-generated remix below. If you played this for the old timers in your family, do you think they would like it?

