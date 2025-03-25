Crime

OnlyFans Model Filmed Content With Client’s Dead Body

OnlyFans Model Charged With Murdering Client Allegedly Filmed Content With His Body In The Background

Published on March 25, 2025

Michaela Rylaarsdam
Source: enjoy.the.experience/TikTok

 

 

A San Diego OnlyFans model has been charged with murder, two years after a fetish session with a client led to his death.

In April 2023, local police responded to a 911 call and arrived to find Michaela Rylaarsdam, a mother of three, performing CPR on her client, Michael Dale, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune

He was immediately transported to the hospital and declared brain dead. Dale was removed from life support a few days later. 

The police investigation found that Dale had hired Rylaarsdam for $11,000 to participate in fetish play —to “wrap him up in Saran wrap like a mummy, glue a pair of women’s boots onto his feet and pour adhesive onto his eyes to seal them shut,” reports Fox San Diego.

According to the Los Angeles Times, what began as fetish play turned deadly, as Dale’s body was found differently than the service he allegedly requested.  

“He had duct tape over his mouth, a plastic bag over his head, more saran wrap around that, and then duct tape wrapped around his face and head, securing all the layers to his head,” says the LA Times. “He also appeared to have had Saran wrap wrapped around his neck tightly.”

A report from the medical examiner determined that Dale died as a result of asphyxiation, ruling his death a homicide, People reported. It was also determined that the plastic bag had been around his head for at least eight minutes.

Rylaarsdam’s arrest stemmed from her phone. When police asked to see it, they didn’t find any evidence that proved Dale requested her to put a bag over his head and seal it shut.

What they did find on her phone, however, was a video of Rylaarsdam using a sex toy while making OnlyFans content, as Dale lay in the background with “a plastic bag, Saran Wrap and duct tape sealed around his head,” per the Los Angeles Times.

Rylaarsdam is currently in custody at a San Diego facility following her February arrest. She is due back in court in April.

