MadameNoire Featured Video

Attorneys of former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney alleged that evidence proved the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, was in self-defense.

“I think that the fact that the detective in this matter did not arrest her for four months while they investigated the case. It’s very telling,” said Frank Prieto, one of Clenney’s lawyers, in an interview with Law & Crime published May 16.

According to the outlet, Prieto and the client’s other lawyer, Sabrina Puglisi, argue that Clenney was a battered woman. The attorneys disclosed that three instances where Clenney was a victim in her relationship with Obumseli would be presented during trial.

Clenney faces a wrongful death lawsuit filed against her by her former lover’s family — i n addition to her impending murder trial .

The 26-year-old’s lawyers called the lawsuit a “money grab.” Still, Obumseli’s family claimed there were over six instances between January to March 2022 wherein those around the couple called the police because of Clenney’s alleged behavior toward their late loved one.

“The forensic evidence is clear that Christian was not an aggressor in any way and that there’s one aggressor in this case,” said Obumseli family representative Michael Haggard.

Obumseli’s death in April 2022 drew nationwide attention as Clenney had a sizable following on OnlyFans and around 2 million followers on Instagram.

Obumseli’s killing allegedly came after an argument between him and Clenney in an apartment complex in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. Prosecutors alleged that Clenney once said, “I really don’t know if this was justified at all” regarding her decision to stab Obumseli. The 26-year-old has reportedly offered inconsistent statements about the fatal incident.

Miami-Dade law enforcement officials charged the former OnlyFans model with second-degree murder in August 2022.

She currently remains behind bars without bail as she awaits her trial. A “status conference” will go down in July, but a trial date hasn’t been set.

According to Florida’s Stand Your Ground law [Section 776.012], a state citizen is justified in using deadly force as a means of self-defense “if he or she reasonably believes that such force is necessary to prevent the imminent commission of a forcible felony or to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself or herself or another.”

Read more about the case below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Christian Obumseli’s Texts And Recordings Reveal Girlfriend Courtney Clenney’s History Of Racist Rants, Beatings & Stabbings”