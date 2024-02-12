MadameNoire Featured Video

The parents of Courtney Clenney justified their OnlyFans model daughter’s use of the N-word in a recent episode of TMZ Investigates.

TMZ Investigates’ Season 1, Episode 4 true-crime story is titled “Killer OnlyFans Model: Deadly Love Story” and delved into the horrific murder case involving Clenney, who was charged with second-degree murder in August 2022 for fatally stabbing her Black ex-boyfriend, Christian Obumseli.

She is accused of killing him in an apartment complex in a Miami Edgewater neighborhood in April 2022.

Sometime before their arrest for tampering with the victim’s laptop, Deborah Clenney, 57, and Kim Clenney, 60, are coming forward and speaking up for their daughter.

In the short clip that has circulated the web, the Clenneys averred Courtney and Obumseli’s relationship was abusive on both sides. But they also seemingly attempted to paint their daughter as the victim and justified her actions, including calling her Black ex-boyfriend the N-word mid-argument.

“She told me why she called him that,” Deborah told TMZ. “Because she wanted him to leave, and she said no self-respecting Black man would stick around after being called that name. So, she thought that was a way to get him to leave.”

Kim added, “Obviously, it didn’t work.”

Deborah then pulled the “my daughter likes Black guys” card and claimed Courtney wouldn’t have faced prosecution if she were Black and her ex-boyfriend were white.

“She liked him partly because he was Black,” the proud mother continued. “I believe if Courtney was Black and if Christian was white, we would not be here.”

In an audio clip, Obumseli and Courtney were arguing when he told her not to say the racial slur.

“My bad that I forgot to tell you that,” he said. “That doesn’t make you act and call me a fucking [N-word].”

Courtney did it anyway, yelling, “You’re a [N-word]!”

Obumseli responded, “Yes! Yes, thank you, coming from Courtney.”

Courtney’s parents admitted that Courtney was temperamental whenever inebriated but maintained that their daughter killed her boyfriend out of self-defense.

“He weighed 230 pounds, and she weighed 150,” Deborah said. She said her daughter had told her she feared Obumseli killing her, and her mom confirmed.

“Yes, he almost did a couple weeks before [his death],” Deborah said. “She said that she was passing out, he was strangling her, and she said that it was going through her mind, ‘Oh my gosh, my mom’s going to have to plan my funeral.'”

The parents claimed the elevator footage of Courtney hitting Obumseli was her trying to get him out of the elevator because she didn’t want to be in there with him.