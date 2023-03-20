MadameNoire Featured Video

Mikayla Saravia, a popular OnlyFans model, is suing her ex-boyfriend for a whopping $6.3 billion after he allegedly posted sexually explicit content to her social media accounts without her consent, according to the Daily Mail.

Saravia, 25, alleged that ex-Nicholas Hunter, 27, changed the passwords to all of her accounts shortly after they broke up in October, according to court documents.

The model, who boasts millions of followers on social media, has two accounts on OnlyFans. She uses one to post free content for her fans and another to share “explicit” content for her dedicated subscribers. Fans who sign up to Saravia’s subscriber page pay a monthly fee of $30.

The revenge porn lawsuit claims that Hunter, who was in business with Saravia before their breakup, took control of both accounts, and used them to sell “numerous, sexually explicit images and videos” of Saravia.

The Neighborhood Talk noted that Hunter sold the steamy X-rated videos of Saravia for $35 and images for $10 to $13.

Hunter allegedly carried out the cyber attack between October 2022 through January 2023. The suit claimed that the final straw was on January 28, 2023, when “Hunter used Saravia’s Twitter account to send a sexually explicit image of her to her 628,700 Twitter followers.”

Thankfully, the bustling social media star was able to gain control over her accounts shortly after the incident.

Saravia had full discretion and control over her account prior to the incident

Joseph DiRuzzo, the model’s attorney, said he understood that the sexy model often posted explicit photos of her goodies online to make a living, but he clarified that prior to the incident, she was fully in control of her accounts.

“Just because you consented to an image in the past, it does not mean you’re giving someone permission to post additional content without your consent,” DiRuzzo wrote in the complaint.

“Defendant used the OnlyFans account to sell sexually explicit videos and images of the plaintiff based on material he had amassed prior to the severance of their business and personal relationship,” DiRuzzo added.

Saravia, who is known for her long tongue is seeking $6.3 billion in damages, which equates to $10,000 for each of the 628,000 Twitter followers she had in October, when their relationship ended.

According to Yahoo Finance, Hunter is a entrepreneur who goes by the name Nick Yardy. He and his former lover worked together to produce YouTube videos under their LLC, KKVSH, shortly before they called it quits.

Hunter reportedly helped to manage and successfully grow her social media presence from “1,000 fans to nearly 5 million,” according to the article.

Sadly, this isn’t the only incident impacting the former couple. The lawsuit also stated that Hunter and Saravia were in the process of settling a domestic violence case in Broward County, Florida.

What do you think about this wild story? Should Hunter pay up?