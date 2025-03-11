Marilyn Strickland Shuts Down GOP With One Finger
Marilyn Strickland Shuts Down GOP With One Finger — 5 Times Black Women Ripped Republicans To Shreds
The power of a Black woman isn’t limited to our words; a cold stare or the wave of a finger speaks volumes. Congresswoman and secretary for the Congressional Black Caucus, Marilyn Strickland, recently went viral after she gracefully scolded Republican panelist Scott Jennings without even breaking her speech.
It’s a reminder of how Black women are constantly fighting against this administration’s agenda during a time of extreme political turmoil. Black women in political power are standing on business to combat misinformation and promote the welfare of all people.
RELATED CONTENT: How Black Women In Congress Are Leading The Resistance In The Wake Of Trump’s First Address
Politicians, activists, and political commentators are taking the gloves off to stress the importance of sharing the truth about where we are as a country. Those efforts include dragging certain members of the Republican party using verbal and physical cues to emphasize their points. This has helped them get attention for causes that are affecting the lives of average Americans every day, including access to education, fair housing, and adequate healthcare.
Here are five moments that Black women read Republicans for filth.
1. When Marilyn Strickland Raised A Finger To The BS
On Thursday, March 6, 2025, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland refused to be interrupted during an appearance on CNN’s NewsNight, where democratic leaders were being attacked for their “choose your fighter video” on TikTok. It was an attempt to engage the youthful but called flat. When Jennings attempted to interrupt her, she simply raised her finger without missing a beat.
“They don’t care if you get sick, they don’t care if you get injured, they don’t care if you can’t pay your bills, and they don’t care if you’re safe,” she said.
2. When Jasmine Crockett Declared Bleach Blondes Don’t Have More Fun
Rep. Jasmine Crockett taught Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a valuable lesson, don’t come for me unless I send for you. In one of the most famous political clapbacks, Crockett indirectly but directly called out Greene’s “bleach blonde bad built butch body.” The moment, which took place during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee, was in response to Greene’s constant jabs at her appearance.
It made Crockett a household name, while establishing her as a political force who shouldn’t be f*cked with.
In another instance, Crockett made headlines when she pulled no punches in her comments on the population who voted for Trump. “I can go through pretty much the entire South and tell you that they’re broke and they rely on a lot of welfare from the government, to be perfectly honest, it is tax dollars from these big blue states like New York. Yeah, they send a lot of money into taxes, and then broke states end up benefiting from it,” she said. “And now they are about to find out, so we’re in the find out phase.”
3. When Maxine Waters Reclaimed Her Time
Congresswoman Maxine Waters was dubbed the queen of political shade when she reclaimed her time in 2017 and gave Black women a phrase that applies across our lives. The iconic line, “reclaiming my time” went viral spawning trending topics across the Internet. Waters, who has put in decades of service to the Democratic Party was just the social disrupter we needed during that political climate.
While some criticized the political figure, others praised her for allowing her valuable time to be wasted by invoking House procedural rules during Steven Mnuchin’s House Financial Services Committee hearing. The declaration “reclaiming my time” has become a term for resistance.
4. When Michelle Obama Chose Rest As Resistance
The absence of a Black woman can send quite a message as well. Our forever First Lady Michelle Obama opted to reclaim her time from the political circus by skipping the 2025 inauguration ceremonies. It was a silent and lethal read and we were not mad at it.
Just weeks before, Michelle Obama took President Trump to Task during her speech at the DNC convention, calling the divisive head of state out for his racist rhetoric. “Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those black jobs?” is a nasty read.
5. When Yvette Clarke Refused To Shrink In The Face Of The Opposition
On the eve of the State of The Union, Congressional Black Caucus chairwoman, U.S. Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y. shared plans to sit in the face of the leader of the Republicans forming their opposition and push back against his statements. “We’re going to be in his face. We’re going to do everything we can in unity to push back and to stop the most egregious of things from happening that come through the legislative process,” she told a gaggle of reporters.
RELATED CONTENT: Michelle Obama Is Skipping Donald Trump’s Inauguration — And We Don’t Blame Her
-
Beauty Of 5: Meet Wakati, The Newest Line Catered Specifically To Women With 4C Hair
-
She Tried It: Inahsi Naturals Aloe Hibiscus Leave-In Conditioner & Detangler
-
She Tried It: Ivy Park Drip 2 and 2.2 Black Pack
-
‘Always Work On Your Next Move’—Kandi Burruss Talks Leaving ‘Housewives,’ Broadway Wins, And Her Mogul Mindset
-
Not Just An Influencer—An Influence: How 'Just Add Hot Sauce' Creator Alex Hill Serves Food & Her Community
-
'This Is Really Home For Me' — Jerome Baker Talks Signing With Cleveland Browns, Giving Back & Entrepreneurship
-
'My Experience Shaped Everything'—Jimmy Akingbola Talks Wrapping ‘Bel-Air,’ Foster Care, And Transforming The Industry
-
Angel Reese 1 Is Here: Inside The WNBA Star’s Debut Sneaker With Reebok