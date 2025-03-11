Marilyn Strickland Shuts Down GOP With One Finger — 5 Times Black Women Ripped Republicans To Shreds

The power of a Black woman isn’t limited to our words; a cold stare or the wave of a finger speaks volumes. Congresswoman and secretary for the Congressional Black Caucus, Marilyn Strickland, recently went viral after she gracefully scolded Republican panelist Scott Jennings without even breaking her speech.

It’s a reminder of how Black women are constantly fighting against this administration’s agenda during a time of extreme political turmoil. Black women in political power are standing on business to combat misinformation and promote the welfare of all people.

Politicians, activists, and political commentators are taking the gloves off to stress the importance of sharing the truth about where we are as a country. Those efforts include dragging certain members of the Republican party using verbal and physical cues to emphasize their points. This has helped them get attention for causes that are affecting the lives of average Americans every day, including access to education, fair housing, and adequate healthcare.

Here are five moments that Black women read Republicans for filth.

1. When Marilyn Strickland Raised A Finger To The BS

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland refused to be interrupted during an appearance on CNN’s NewsNight, where democratic leaders were being attacked for their “choose your fighter video” on TikTok. It was an attempt to engage the youthful but called flat. When Jennings attempted to interrupt her, she simply raised her finger without missing a beat.

“They don’t care if you get sick, they don’t care if you get injured, they don’t care if you can’t pay your bills, and they don’t care if you’re safe,” she said.