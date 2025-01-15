Politics

Michelle Obama Is Skipping Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Michelle Obama Is Skipping Donald Trump’s Inauguration — And We Don’t Blame Her

Published on January 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-VOTE-POLITICS-HARRIS-OBAMA

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

 

It looks like former President Barack Obama will have to witness Donald Trump’s swearing-in without his wife by his side.

Just a few days after Michelle Obama made headlines for missing Jimmy Carter’s state funeral, she confirmed that she will also be skipping Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration. A spokesperson for the former first couple confirmed Obama’s absence to PEOPLE on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Related Stories

Confirmation that the former first lady will miss Trump’s swearing-in comes days after Michelle missed Jimmy Carter’s state funeral, where she would have been seated next to the President-elect. At the time, CNN’s Jeff Zeleny reported that the Becoming author was “still in Hawaii on an extended holiday vacation” during the funeral, with her advisers crediting the absence to a scheduling conflict.

The swearing-in ceremony, which will take place on Jan. 20, will be the second for Trump, who previously won the 2016 presidential election against former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Presidential inaugurations are typically attended by former presidents and their families, with the Obamas both in attendance for Trump’s January 2017 inauguration. Outgoing Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden, Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton, former President George W. Bush and former President Jimmy Carter were also in attendance.

RELATED CONTENT: Timeless Michelle Obama Quotes That Inspire Greatness

US-POLITICS-BUSH

US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump along with former US president Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama attend the funeral service for former US president George H. W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC on December 5, 2018. 4 Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

 

Trump did not attend the January 2021 inauguration of President Joe Biden after being defeated in 2020, making him the first outgoing president in more than 150 years to skip the ceremony.

While it’s not clear why Michelle Obama won’t be in attendance this time around, it could have something to do with Trump’s refusal to attend Biden’s swearing-in ceremony and whatever the reason, we don’t blame her.

RELATED CONTENT: Michelle Obama Didn’t ‘Go Low,’ She Went Higher [Op-Ed]

Related Tags

barack obama Donald Trump First Lady Michelle Obama Inauguration

More from MadameNoire
Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.
14 Items

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

Close up photo of cute happy lovely lady sunny spring day weather sunlight outdoors
9 Items

Fresha-Approved! 8 Summer Makeup Hacks That Can Take The Heat

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close