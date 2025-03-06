Los Angeles Wildfires: Tips For Financial Recovery In Aftermath
3 Essential Money Moves To Rebuild After A Natural Disaster
The Los Angeles wildfires that scorched large parts of the county in January are estimated to exceed $250 billion in total damage and economic loss. Aside from the emotional and mental toll that this disaster left behind, by this estimate, the Los Angeles wildfires will go down as the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history.
The widespread loss sustained by families across Altadena to the Pacific Palisades is hard to imagine. At least 29 people have died and more than 10,000 houses were destroyed across Los Angeles County.
Stay Ready! Pack The Ultimate Go Bag For Any Emergency Evacuation
As residents process the loss of life, cherished belongings, and homes that have housed the same families for generations—navigating the financial impact can feel heavy. “For families who lost their homes to the wildfires, it can be an overwhelming time, both emotionally and financially,” said financial counselor and educator, Markia Brown.
Brown, founder of The Money Plug—a platform offering culturally inclusive financial education and counseling services to Black and other underserved communities—shared key points to guide families as they navigate personal finance in the aftermath of the wildfires.
Recovering From A Natural Disaster: Ask
“A mnemonic I teach to make it easier to remember some of the important steps when recovering from a natural disaster is ASK,” Brown shared with NewsOne.
1. Apply For Aid
“The A is to apply for aid. This means seeking out FEMA grants, mutual aid funds, and any other assistance programs that can either provide you with the things you need or the money to get those things.”
Wildfire victims may qualify for FEMA assistance, including housing support, financial aid, and more. If you haven’t applied yet, visit DisasterAssistance.gov to get started. The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is March 10, 2025.
Homeowners who sustained property damage may qualify for temporary property tax relief. To see if you qualify, apply with your county assessor—in this case, the Los Angeles County Assessor.
Need help finding the right recovery resources? The Recovery Services Finder can connect you with the support you need.
2. Secure Housing
“The S is to secure housing by either staying with family or friends or using assistance from some of the aid programs identified previously,” said Brown.
As thousands of displaced residents work to secure housing, many are staying in hotels and Airbnbs in the meantime. To help connect displaced residents with short-term housing, the Hotel Association of Los Angeles (HALA) compiled a list of hotels in the Los Angeles area that offer reduced rates for evacuees of the wildfires.
3. Keep Your Receipts
“The final letter, K, is to keep all of your receipts. You’ll want to track all of your wildfire-related expenses for claims and tax deductions in the future.”
Experts like Brown recommend documenting every part of the recovery process as best you can. This practice also applies to the insurance claims process.
“As you make phone calls and send emails, keep track of all communications, such as when you communicate with them and who you communicate with,” Brown advised. “Be sure to record any identifying information they give, such as employee ID numbers, badge numbers, etc.”
“You want all communications in writing as evidence to substantiate any claims made should any issues arise during this process,” she said.
Recovery Won’t Happen Overnight, But The Work Has Already Begun
“Though the road forward is long, affected families should keep a few things in mind as they rebuild financially,” said Brown.
“First, community resources are there for a reason. There is no shame in using them, so use them as needed,” she said. Local programs like Neighbors of Altadena are stepping up to help residents navigate insurance claims, FEMA aid, and more.
“Second, be cautious of scams. Verify the identity of any person who asks you for your personal information before you give it to them,” Brown advised.
“Lastly, when in doubt, seek help. If you have tax questions, reach out to a tax professional. If you have insurance questions, reach out to your point of contact, etc. You are not expected to know everything, and there are people who can help you understand the parts you don’t know.”
On that note, Los Angeles County residents have until October 15, 2025 to file their 2024 state and federal tax returns normally due in April.
To see if you or your business qualifies for disaster-related tax relief, please visit this IRS update for more information.
For further resources, please visit the latest Wildfire Resources Update provided by the office of California Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas.
