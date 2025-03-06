3 Essential Money Moves To Rebuild After A Natural Disaster

1 of 5 ❯ ❮

1. Apply For Aid “The A is to apply for aid. This means seeking out FEMA grants, mutual aid funds, and any other assistance programs that can either provide you with the things you need or the money to get those things.” Wildfire victims may qualify for FEMA assistance, including housing support, financial aid, and more. If you haven’t applied yet, visit DisasterAssistance.gov to get started. The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is March 10, 2025. Homeowners who sustained property damage may qualify for temporary property tax relief. To see if you qualify, apply with your county assessor—in this case, the Los Angeles County Assessor. Need help finding the right recovery resources? The Recovery Services Finder can connect you with the support you need.

2. Secure Housing “The S is to secure housing by either staying with family or friends or using assistance from some of the aid programs identified previously,” said Brown. As thousands of displaced residents work to secure housing, many are staying in hotels and Airbnbs in the meantime. To help connect displaced residents with short-term housing, the Hotel Association of Los Angeles (HALA) compiled a list of hotels in the Los Angeles area that offer reduced rates for evacuees of the wildfires.

3. Keep Your Receipts “The final letter, K, is to keep all of your receipts. You’ll want to track all of your wildfire-related expenses for claims and tax deductions in the future.” Experts like Brown recommend documenting every part of the recovery process as best you can. This practice also applies to the insurance claims process. “As you make phone calls and send emails, keep track of all communications, such as when you communicate with them and who you communicate with,” Brown advised. “Be sure to record any identifying information they give, such as employee ID numbers, badge numbers, etc.” “You want all communications in writing as evidence to substantiate any claims made should any issues arise during this process,” she said.