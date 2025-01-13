Black Families Displaced By California Wildfires Launch Online Fundraisers To Help Start Over

Members of the Black community in Altadena are turning to social media to share the devastation caused by the raging fires that are sweeping across Los Angeles County, and many are in desperate need of help.

According to CBS, while the full extent of the damage from the Eaton Fire is still being assessed as of Jan. 9, the wildfire—intensified by 100 mph Santa Ana winds—remains uncontrolled. The fire has already scorched over 10,600 acres, impacting Pasadena, Altadena, and the Los Angeles National Forest, with 10 people losing their lives as a result.

Altadena, located just 13 miles northeast of Los Angeles and directly north of Pasadena, has a population that is 18% Black, with a significant portion (65%) aged 65 and older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Per Archives, historically, Altadena played a key role during the Great Migration, serving as a refuge for African Americans fleeing the Jim Crow South in the early 20th century. Seeking better opportunities and a sanctuary from systemic racism, many found a welcoming community in Altadena, where they established Black enclaves that became cultural and artistic hubs. These neighborhoods nurtured African American artists, activists, and entrepreneurs, creating a tight-knit community built on shared experiences and mutual support.

Although the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Fair Housing Act of 1968 legally dismantled the practice of “redlining,” which had long denied Black families access to housing in certain areas of Altadena in the ‘60s and ‘70s, Black folks were persistent in building a better life in the quaint town. Despite challenging factors, Altadena now boasts a strong homeownership rate of over 70%, according to Altadena Heritage, reflecting the resilience and determination of its Black community.

The fires have hit particularly hard for many, as social media users have pointed out that numerous homes and businesses in these Black neighborhoods were passed down through generations, serving as family heirlooms. An X user named @Cilela, who described herself as a “3rd generation Altadena” resident, “born at the same hospital as my grandmother,” said she was heartbroken to see so many Black families’ history erased due to the fire.

“My great-grandfather migrated here from the midwest and owned Pasadena’s first Black Service Station,” Cilela wrote in a post shared on Jan. 8. “Grandpa migrated here from Birmingham, AL, as a teen and became a photography teacher for 30 years up here + taught as a substitute all around the city, at some schools that aren’t even standing anymore.”

The social media user shared her story “to help you all witness the kinds of placemaking that Black migrants” made in Altadena. “Generations of teachers, janitors, caretakers, shop owners, etc., etc., just working-class folk that deserve their homes,” she added.

For many residents, these properties represent more than just physical space—they are symbols of legacy, resilience, and the deep history of the African American community in Altadena. The destruction of these cherished homes is not just a loss of property, but a painful blow to a community’s sense of identity and history. Here are a few ways we can help those impacted by this tragedy.

Donate to the LA Fires GoFundMe for residents.

Several GoFundMe campaigns have been circulating to support community members in Altadena as they work to recover from the devastating fires. One key campaign to keep on your radar is titled “LA Fires: The Impacted Black Community Urgently Needs Help!” This campaign was created in partnership with two of California’s largest African American law firms, The Cochran Firm and Ivie McNeil Wyatt Purcell and Diggs, alongside The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons State of California Inc., and community advocate Jasmyne Cannick. These organizations have come together to establish a trusted, official GoFundMe, where 100% of the funds raised will go directly to assisting victims in the Altadena and nearby Pasadena community. The campaign is designed to provide urgent support to those most affected by the fires, helping them get back on their feet and rebuild their lives.

Help Walt Butler restore his home and a mother seek shelter.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to support 83-year-old Walt Butler, a beloved and longtime community member in Altadena. As shared in a video posted to the Big Talk Instagram page on Jan. 9, Butler tragically lost his home in Altadena to the devastating Eaton Fire. For decades, Walt has been a dedicated pillar of the community, offering help to children, seniors, and individuals experiencing homelessness. He built a legacy through his cherished shoe store and unwavering support for local youth. Sadly, his home of over 60 years was completely destroyed in the Eaton fire, along with his treasured vehicles and a lifetime of memories. The funds raised through the campaign will help Walt secure temporary housing, replace essential belongings, and begin rebuilding his home and replacing his vehicles.

Chinyarai Modesti Hamilton is asking for support to help her mother whose home was engulfed by the Eaton Fire, forcing her to leave with “only the clothes on her back,” according to the campaign site. So far, the site has raised over $11,000, but it’s still shy of its $20,000.

Hamilton gave an update on Jan. 10 thanking everyone who has donated thus far for their support.

“Words cannot express how grateful we are for your love and support. My mom is so moved by everyone’s generosity. She definitely feels the love and thanks you all!” she penned.

“Today was hard. There’s no other way to put it. To see our hometown in such a state was unreal. We said goodbye to what was left of our mom’s home and walked away with hope for a brighter future for our family and our community, beautiful Altadena. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU!!!”

On Friday, media strategist and activist Raquel Willis shared a Google Doc listing the names of Black families displaced by the Eaton Fire, encouraging donations to the GoFundMe campaigns supporting the families.

Here are other ways to support.

Alternatively, you can contribute food, clothing, or cash to some of the organizations highlighted by the New York Post:

California Fire Foundation This organization coordinates with local fire departments and community groups to provide financial relief to those impacted by the fires. Visit their website

This organization coordinates with local fire departments and community groups to provide financial relief to those impacted by the fires. Visit their website Mutual Aid LAA network that helps people donate needed supplies and provides a platform for those affected to list their most urgent needs. Visit their website

Additionally, Vanity Fair has highlighted two more resources to support the community:

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank Accepting both food donations and volunteers at multiple locations throughout the city. Visit their website.

Accepting both food donations and volunteers at multiple locations throughout the city. Visit their website. Los Angeles Fire Department FundThe LAFD, which is on the front lines of firefighting efforts, has issued an emergency funding alert. Donations to this fund will help equip firefighters with critical supplies, including emergency fire shelters, hydration backpacks, and wildland brush tools, all of which are essential to fighting the fires. Visit their website.

Your donations, whether in supplies or cash, can make a significant difference in helping those affected by this devastating disaster.

