Stay Ready! Pack The Ultimate Go Bag For Any Emergency Evacuation

Los Angeles is on fire.

Starting on Tuesday, January 7, the Los Angeles Metropolitan Area and surrounding regions have been ravaged by a cluster of wildfires that to date have claimed at least 10 lives and destroyed over 10,000 homes and businesses in Southern California. As fierce winds fan the flames, the fires continue to rage and it doesn’t look like they’ll die down anytime soon, inevitably leading to more heartbreaking loss for thousands of L.A. residents, many of whom have been forced to evacuate their homes at a moments notice, with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

The rest of the nation can only watch the tragedy unfold with overwhelming feelings of grief, empathy, and hopefully, some resolve. Ongoing and irreversible climate change will make natural disasters like this more likely to occur in more places throughout the country, so it’s important to be prepared in case of emergency.

Every household should have an emergency kit or bag prepared in case of a life changing disaster. Having life-saving essentials ready to go can help keep you and your family safe in an uncertain future.

Here’s some of what you’ll need for your emergency go bag:

Survival Essentials

Your emergency bag (such as a moderate sized duffle, roller bag, or backpack) should include at least three days worth of non-perishable food supplies, preferably those that don’t require heat to prepare. Think canned goods, dried foods, nuts, etc. Ideally, you should include one gallon of water per person in your household and tin or disposable plates, cups, and utensils. Don’t forget extra food or water for your pet.

Pack a flashlight and matches kept in a waterproof container. Tools like a wrench, hammer, pliers, or utility knife are helpful. Scissors, duct tape, and plastic tarp should be kept in your kit in case emergency shelter is needed as well as sleeping bags or a blanket for each person in addition to a coat or jacket should weather change. Be sure to pack a complete change of clothes for each person, including undergarments, socks, and a sturdy pair of shoes.