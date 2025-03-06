‘They’re Scared’ — Stacey Abrams Goes In On Donald Trump For Accusing Her Of Wasteful Spending

Democrat and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams took to X on March 5 to stand up for herself after Donald Trump accused her of being the head of an organization that was an example of wasteful spending during the president’s address before Congress on Tuesday night (March 4).

“In last night’s State of the Union, President Trump attacked me personally,” the 51-year-old political star said. “To be honest, it was unexpected, but not a surprise, because this is exactly what petty tyrants do. But let me be clear, Donald Trump and his lackeys aren’t attacking me because I’ve done something wrong. They’re attacking me because I’ve done something right.”

What did Donald Trump say about Stacey Abrams at his address?

At Tuesday’s address, Trump claimed that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, found $1.9 billion was used to establish, Power Forward Communities, a coalition dedicated to the decarbonization of homes, an initiative that would help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by using less energy and more renewable energy in buildings around the U.S. He asserted that Abrams led the coalition, but there is no evidence to back up his claim.

Love Politics? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

According to the New York Times, Abrams served as a senior counselor for Rewiring America, one of the five coalitions under Power Forward Communities, that was set to receive a portion of a $2 billion grant from the Environmental Protection Agency allocated for decarbonization efforts. Politifact clarified that Abrams worked for Rewiring America from March 2023 to 2024, but there is no record indicating that she directly received any of the grant funds.

RELATED CONTENT: Stacey Abrams Talks To 21 Savage And Charlamagne Tha God About The Black Male Vote

Abrams didn’t go into detail about Trump’s comment in her post shared Thursday, but she did claim that the Republican and his administration were “terrified” of her initiatives aimed at increasing voter engagement and lowering energy costs for Americans, which she strived to do during her time with Rewiring America, according to the organization’s website.

“Trump and his complicit Republicans want to distract from their failures by targeting those of us who have the audacity to stand up and demand more. They’re scared of us because we actually fight for the people, because we believe in ‘We the People,’” she said.

“They’re afraid that we will show Americans and the world what’s right, not through insult, but through action….That’s why they’re abusing their power to come after me, because we’ve shown we can deliver. Independent fact checkers have repeatedly called these attacks false. But the lies aren’t the point. This isn’t a new strategy. It’s the common playbook of authoritarians and authoritarians in waiting, and while I might be one of the first targets for their abuse of power, I will not be the last.”

On Feb. 24, Power Forward Communities CEO Tim Mayopoulos defended Abrams in an interview with Politico. He insisted that the Democrat was neither paid by Power Forward Communities nor involved in any capacity beyond her work with Rewiring America.

“Stacey Abrams has not received a penny of this EPA grant,” Mayopoulos said. “It was never the plan for her to receive any money from this grant. Power Forward Communities has no relationship with Ms. Abrams, other than the fact that she’s one of the people who have advised one of our coalition members in the past.”

RELATED CONTENT: ‘This Is A Terrifying Time’: Stacey Abrams Calls For Abortion Rights Donations Instead Of Her Gubernatorial Campaign