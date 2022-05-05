‘This Is A Terrifying Time’: Stacey Abrams Calls For Abortion Rights Donations Instead Of Her Gubernatorial Campaign

“This moment demands action, so I will be blunt: The abomination of that leaked opinion is coming to find every one of us,” Abrams said in an campaign email according to The Washington Post. “Women in Georgia and across this country. LGBTQ+ and disabled people. And particularly those of color or low-income. This is a terrifying time for our nation.”

Abrams, who has raised $11.7 million while campaigning for governor, also expressed anger over social media.

“As a woman, I am enraged by the continued assault on our right to control our bodies + our futures,” she tweeted. “As an American, I am appalled by the SCOTUS breach & its implications. As the next Governor of Georgia, I will defend the right to an abortion and fight for reproductive justice.”

A 91-page leaked draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that was published by Politico showed that the Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade’s decision.