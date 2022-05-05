Ask a Black Woman
She's the Boss

‘This Is A Terrifying Time’: Stacey Abrams Calls For Abortion Rights Donations Instead Of Her Gubernatorial Campaign

Stacey Abrams is outraged by the possible overturning of the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade ruling that protects abortion rights. So she has put a pause on raising funds for her Georgia gubernatorial race and is redirecting the money to abortion rights groups like Planned Parenthood Southeast, Feminist Women’s Health Center, SisterSong and more.

“This moment demands action, so I will be blunt: The abomination of that leaked opinion is coming to find every one of us,” Abrams said in an campaign email according to The Washington Post. “Women in Georgia and across this country. LGBTQ+ and disabled people. And particularly those of color or low-income. This is a terrifying time for our nation.”

Abrams, who has raised $11.7 million while campaigning for governor, also expressed anger over social media.

“As a woman, I am enraged by the continued assault on our right to control our bodies + our futures,” she tweeted. “As an American, I am appalled by the SCOTUS breach & its implications. As the next Governor of Georgia, I will defend the right to an abortion and fight for reproductive justice.”

A 91-page leaked draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that was published by Politico showed that the Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade’s decision.

Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Justice Alito wrote in the draft. “Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”

Alito added, “The inescapable conclusion is that a right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions.”

Supreme Court Justice John Roberts said that Alito’s leaked draft of the majority decision “does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

