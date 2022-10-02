Stacey Abrams spoke to Black male voters during a recent panel discussion with Charlamagne tha God and rapper 21 Savage.

The Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia addressed the population after a question posed by a skeptical audience member, US News reported.

“A lot of politicians speak about their plan and what they plan to do, but I also notice that I never hear a clear turnaround of when their plan will go into effect,” said Soheem Perry, a resident of Atlanta’s suburbs. “If it doesn’t happen within the time that’s been promised, how should we feel about our vote?”

Perry’s question pinpointed the alienation many Black voters feel when it comes to politicians’ inability to follow through on their promises.

Analysts “suggest” Black men have particularly been disillusioned by Democrats, according to US News .

“If Black men turn out in the numbers and support me at the levels they’re capable of, I can win this election. Because we know Black men sometimes punch below their weight class,” Abrams said. “They’ve got reasons to be distrustful, and they’ve got reasons to be disconnected. And it is not only disingenuous — it would be bad practice for me to not do the work to show that I understand.”

“Every candidate, every campaign has to work hard to make certain that people believe it’s worth voting. And that’s what I’m doing,” the Georgia governor hopeful expressed to Black journalists earlier this week in Washington.

Abrams explained she’s working on addressing the “distrust and despair” among voters who “are not seeing the results they thought they would see.”

Self-identified political independent working as a commentator in Washington, Tim Black, shares similar sentiments as the ones of Black men who feel disappointed in the Democrats.

Black said in a recent video it would be a “slap in the face” to blame Black men if Abrams lost Georgia’s gubernatorial race because no one has an “obligation” to her.

“We’re tired as hell of being talked down to,” said Black. “Here’s a radical idea: Instead of telling us who to vote for, give us some tangible reasons to vote for you.”

