‘I’d Vote For Her’ — Jasmine Crockett Tells Elon Musk to ‘F—k Off’ And Fans Are Loving It!

Democratic Congresswoman and political star Jasmine Crockett kept it real when asked what she would say if she had the opportunity to speak with Elon Musk directly.

Crockett, 43, spoke for many Americans who are no fans of Donald Trump, especially Elon Musk, following the ridiculously mass firings within the federal government due to federal budget cuts made by Musk’s DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency).

In a video that has since gone viral on X, formerly Twitter, Crockett was asked, “If you could speak directly to Elon Musk, what would you say?”

Without any hesitation, Crockett responded, “F— off.”

The Texas politician has been making a name for herself for the verbal takedowns of her MAGA rivals like Marjorie Taylor Green, Nancy Mace, Trump, and now Musk.

As expected, many appreciated Crockett for saying what many would love to tell the Tesla chief to his face.

“Patriot. She has more cojones than every single republican in congress,” one user on X said.

Another user added, “i’m sorry but my favorite thing about her is that she doesn’t give a singular f–k.

Writer and director Matthew A. Cherry echoed many folks’ sentiments in his post on X, saying, “I’d vote for her.”

But not everyone is happy with Crockett’s comments. “Jasmine Crockett tells Elon Musk he should “f— off.” Is this how elected representatives should talk?” the account Road to The Election asked on X.

That’s rich when Donald Trump constantly goes off the rails during his rants—oops, we mean speeches and curses.

Anyway, Jasmine Crockett’s energy towards Donald Trump and the MAGA crew is what’s needed, so we hope she doesn’t change.

Keep swiping to see more reactions in the gallery.