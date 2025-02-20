Kamala Harris To Receive NAACP Chairman’s Award For Her ‘Profound Commitment To Uplifting Those Who Need It Most’

Good News

Kamala Harris To Receive NAACP Chairman’s Award

Kamala Harris To Receive NAACP Chairman's Award

Published on February 20, 2025

NAACP National Convention 2023

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the NAACP National Convention 2023. Source: Boston Globe / Getty

 

Former Vice President Kamala Harris will be honored with the Chairman’s Award at the upcoming NAACP Image Awards.

The former vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris, will be honored with the prestigious Chairman’s Award at the 56th NAACP Image Awards taking place on Saturday (Feb. 22). The award is given to individuals who “excel in public service and leverage their unique platforms to ignite and drive meaningful change.” Harris made history as the first woman, the first Black person, and the first South Asian person to serve as vice president with former President Joe Biden before accepting the nomination by the Democratic Party to run for president last summer, losing to Donald Trump in the November election. It will mark the first television appearance of the former vice president since leaving office last month.

“Vice President Kamala Harris is more than a leader – she is a force of change, driven by an unwavering passion to shape a brighter, more equitable future. It is with great honor that we present her with the Chairman’s Award at this year’s NAACP Image Awards, celebrating her relentless dedication to justice, equality, and the betterment of our society,” said Leon W. Russell, chair of the NAACP National Board of Directors in the press release. “Her legacy is built on courage, compassion, and a profound commitment to uplifting those who need it most. Her tireless advocacy for the most vulnerable among us has made her a beacon of hope and progress.”

The Inauguration Of Donald J. Trump As The 47th President

(L-R) First lady Jill Biden, U.S. President Joe Biden, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff stand together at the White House ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. Source: Win McNamee / Getty

 

BET CEO and President Scott Mills called it a “privilege” to bestow the award upon Harris, saying that she was deserving for “both her historic accomplishments and her incredible legacy of service to America and our community” during her career. “Her unwavering commitment to justice, equity, and progress has inspired millions, and her journey is a powerful testament to that which can be achieved through resilience, strength, and brilliance,” Mills said.

The 56th NAACP Image Awards will be held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and aired live on CBS and BET at 8 P.M. EST. Other notable honorees that will be in attendance are legendary comedian Dave Chappelle, who will receive the President’s Award at the ceremony, and the Wayans family – Keenen Ivory Wayans, Damon Wayans Sr., Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Kim Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. – who will be inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame.

