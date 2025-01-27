7 Times Black Women Clapped Back At Donald Trump With Poise And Grace

1 of 8 ❯ ❮

Here we go again. Donald Trump is back in the Oval Office, and for many of us, his second term feels like a sequel to a movie producers should have never released. His first presidency was an exhausting barrage of insults and mediocrity, and now, as he reclaims the role of POTUS, we’re left rolling our eyes and thinking, “Didn’t we cancel this show?” Let’s be clear: Black women don’t have the time—or the interest—to address every one of Trump’s many slights. But sometimes, when the foolishness reaches a certain level, we make the time. Over the years, he has tried to come for Black women—whether out of insecurity, ignorance, or just plain audacity—and on those occasions, we showed up, spoke out, and made it clear that we are not the ones. Here are seven sisters who set Trump straight when he blatantly disrespected us. RELATED CONTENT: Kamala, Oprah, Michelle: 21 Black Women We’d Prefer To See Serve As President I Have A Nightmare—Martin Luther King Jr. Is Rolling Over In His Grave On Trump’s 2nd Inauguration Day [Op-Ed]

1. Kamala Harris Trump’s fixation on Kamala Harris has been clear from the moment she stepped into the national spotlight as Joe Biden’s running mate in 2020. By the time she ascended to the vice presidency, his disdain had escalated, and the 2024 campaign took it to new heights. At nearly every turn, Trump aimed to undermine her identity and qualifications, often resorting to juvenile and offensive rhetoric. His comments at the National Association of Black Journalists convention were a prime example, where he claimed not to know she was Black until she “happened to turn Black” and questioned whether she was “Indian or Black.” Thankfully, Kamala’s track record speaks louder than his quips. She has always been unapologetic about her biracial Black and Indian heritage, a fact reflected in her education at renowned HBCU Howard University and her decades of public service. Trump’s remarks were part of a broader effort to discredit her as a serious leader. But Kamala didn’t play his game. Instead, she confronted his avoidance of debate, famously calling him out at a rally: “If you’ve got something to say, say it to my face.”

2. April Ryan April Ryan has been a veteran journalist for decades, so when she stepped into Trump’s press room, she wasn’t there to play. In 2018, she did what any professional in her field would do—she asked the tough questions. Instead of engaging, Trump dismissed her as “rude” and “nasty,” a clear attempt to sideline her legitimate concerns. For many of us watching, it felt all too familiar, i.e. the moment when simply doing your job as a Black woman is labeled as “aggressive.” But, Ryan didn’t let Trump’s diversion tactics rattle her. She kept asking the hard questions, reminding him that she wasn’t there to seek his approval. Speaking on the exchange to press, Trump would also call Ryan a loser—while also berating CNN journalist Abby Phillip. Addressing these comments, Ryan shared, “I also think about me being a loser today, but last year in January, was I a loser when he asked me to get together the Congressional Black Caucus with him for a meeting? He thought I had enough gravitas then and enough seriousness for me to do that.” Mic drop.

3. Yamiche Alcindor Yamiche Alcindor, a seasoned journalist, has consistently held accountable those in power, exemplified by her exchanges with Donald Trump during his first presidency. In a notable 2020 press conference, Alcindor questioned Trump about his previous statements regarding governors’ requests for medical equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She referenced his interview with Sean Hannity, where he expressed skepticism about the necessity of the requested ventilators. Trump interrupted her, stating, “I didn’t say that,” and proceeded to label her inquiry as “threatening,” advising her to “be nice.” Despite the president’s attempts to deflect and gaslight her, Alcindor remained composed, reiterating her question and highlighting the importance of factual reporting. Later, she took to Twitter writing: “President Trump today at the White House said to me: ‘Be nice. Don’t be threatening.’ I’m not the first human being, woman, black person or journalist to be told that while doing a job. My take: Be steady. Stay focused. Remember your purpose. And, always press forward.” Her steadfast professionalism in the face of such challenges proves Yamiche is a class act.

4. Maxine Waters

Rep. Maxine Waters has long been a force to be reckoned with, and Donald Trump learned that lesson the hard way. When he called her an “extraordinarily low IQ person” after she openly criticized his administration, it was a textbook attempt to belittle and discredit a Black woman who dared to challenge him. But Maxine wasn’t having it. Instead of backing down, she leaned into her role as one of Trump’s most vocal critics, demanding accountability at every turn. When questioned about the comments, Waters had this to say: “Everybody knows who this bully is. This president has attacked more women, more individuals, and resorted to name-calling. I mean, look at this: not only has he talked about Senator Warren and called her ‘Pocahontas,’ he called Hillary ‘crooked,’ he’s calling me ‘low IQ,’ and he called Rubio ‘little.’ This is what we expect of him. I just wonder what took him so long. Since we know who he is and the fact that he is constantly calling people names, talking about the media the way he does, and calling people SOBs, et cetera, et cetera, I’m not surprised at all. All I know is this: if he thinks he can stop me from talking about ‘Impeach 45,’ he’s got another thought coming. I am not intimidated by him.” Maxine’s career is a masterclass in persistence and fearlessness. From decades of leadership in Congress to her commitment to speaking truth to power, she has never wavered in her dedication to justice. Trump’s insults were only an attempt to silence the voices of all Black women who dare to stand firm.

5. Omarosa Manigault-Newman Omarosa Manigault-Newman’s relationship with Donald Trump has been complicated ever since she competed on the first season of his long-running reality TV show The Apprentice in 2004. So her initial political alignment with him really raised eyebrows. But when their alliance crumbled, she decided to tell the world what she had seen behind closed doors. In her explosive tell-all book, Unhinged, Omarosa detailed shocking allegations about Trump’s behavior and the inner workings of his administration. Trump’s response? He lashed out, calling her a “dog” and attempting to discredit her entirely. The public attack wasn’t surprising, but continued his tendency to demean Black women who refuse to remain silent. Omarosa recognized the pattern, sharing in an interview: “I think it’s sad that with all the things that’s going on in the country, he would take time out to insult me and to insult my intelligence. This is his pattern with African-Americans.” Her decision to speak out was an important reminder of what happens when power is confronted with the truth. She paid a significant personal and professional price, but her revelations added to the mounting evidence of Trump’s divisive tactics. Omarosa’s story with Trump may be complicated, but it’s also a cautionary tale about loyalty, power, and what it takes to call out the system from the inside.

6. Keisha Lance Bottoms Shortly after his inauguration, Trump tried to flex his old The Apprentice catchphrase on Truth Social, announcing he was “firing” several members of the Biden-Harris Administration, including Keisha Lance Bottoms. Trump claimed the group didn’t align with his Make America Great Again (MAGA) vision. However, Keisha had already resigned from her role on January 4, 2025, effective January 20—a whole day before Trump’s post. “Oh, he thinks he fired me too from the job that I didn’t get paid for,” she shared in an interview. “I was quite tickled to see that the President of the United States was thinking about me the day after his inauguration at 1:30 a.m,” she clapped back calling his move a “badge of honor.”

7. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Donald Trump’s dismissive comments about the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, the youngest historically Black sorority in the National Pan-Hellenic Council, revealed just how out of touch he was with the cultural and historical significance of Black Greek-letter organizations. Referring to their 2024 Boule, a national gathering of Sigma Gamma Rho members, as “just a party,” Trump not only disrespected the sorority but also diminished the broader impact of the Divine Nine, organizations that have shaped Black leadership for more than a century. While Vice President Kamala Harris—a proud member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority—was a guest at the Boule, Trump’s comments were an insult to all members of Sigma Gamma Rho and the Divine Nine as a whole. Rep. Robin Kelly, an active Sigma Gamma Rho member, quickly set the record straight, saying, “As a proud member of the Divine Nine, Sigma Gamma Rho instilled in me the values of leadership and public service — both of which Trump severely lacks.” Marica T. Harris, who presides over the international sorority, released a statement full of receipts. In it, she acknowledged who was in the room and what members of the organization had accomplished. “During the 60th Biennial Boule in Houston, Sigma Gamma Rho generated a substantial $10 million economic impact along with over $550,000.00 in philanthropic impact that directly benefited the Houston metro area. These widespread efforts support the Boule theme ‘Amplify Greater.’ Our Public Meeting was an opportunity to commemorate the philanthropic efforts of our sisterhood. Vice President Kamala Harris brought forth greetings to an audience of community leaders, entrepreneurs, civic leaders, and corporate partners.” Furthermore, Sigma Gamma Rho and the other three historically Black organizations didn’t let Trump’s ignorance go unchecked. Throughout social media, members used #SororityParty to highlight the role of Black sororities in fostering excellence, unity, and progress. Black women often choose peace because we understand that we don’t need to engage with every ounce of foolishness and disrespect. But make no mistake—if Donald Trump wants the smoke, he’ll find that we have the extinguishers. It may be a very fiery four years for him if he continues to fan the flames. RELATED CONTENT: Trump Is Back—Here’s What That Means For Your Zodiac Sign (And Your Sanity) They Tried It! 10 Black Women Who Have Publicly Supported Donald Trump