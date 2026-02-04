Cosmic Climax — The Steamiest Valentine’s Day Sex Positions For Every Zodiac Sign

1 of 16 ❯ ❮

Source: LightFieldStudios / Getty The day of the lovers is upon us, and as folks plan out their perfect, romantic date nights for Valentine’s Day, we’re focused on what may go down afterward (smirks). Since the 18th century, Valentine’s Day has been the universal day of love for people across the globe. As legend would have it, the holiday’s origins reportedly stem back to approximately 269 AD, when Saint Valentine, the Christian martyr after whom the holiday is named, was executed on February 14th for defying the laws of Emperor Claudius by performing secret marriages for soldiers. Another belief stems from Pagan Festival roots. Some believe Valentine’s Day is centered around the ancient Roman festival Lupercalia, celebrated on February 15th. The occasion is meant to ward off evil spirits while also promoting fertility through rituals and matchmaking. Source: LightFieldStudios / Getty Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Whichever way you put it, February 14th is a day to share love with friends, family, and, of course, bae, and with the holiday falling on a Friday this year, we anticipate that the weekend will be filled with tons of interrupted lovemaking, which also means more Scorpios will enter the world by November 2025 if folks don’t strap up (haha). With its mystical roots, Valentine’s Day is filled with magic, which means many star-gazed lovers will look to spice things up in the bedroom. As a treat to kick off the holiday, MadameNoire has you covered with the best sex positions, according to your zodiac sign, to take advantage of with your boo to make this V-Day one to remember! RELATED CONTENT: 4 Most Popular Sex Positions + Where They Came From Fire Signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius) Source: Joshua wanchai / Getty If your sun sign falls within the element of fire as an Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius, you need sex moves that mirror your adventurous, bold, and passionate nature. Here are a few that are sure to hit the spot.

The Standing Ovation Source: Sex Positions Club / Sex Positions Club Website As one partner stands, another will wrap their legs around their waist. A key trick to this move is to try it against the wall or in the shower.

The Throne Source: Sex Positions Club / Sex Positions Club Website One partner will sit on a chair, with the other straddling them. If you’re the straddler, maintain eye contact to ensure that you’re taking control. This speaks to the dominance and deep connection that keeps the fire burning for these signs.

The Wheelbarrow Source: Sex Positions Club / Sex Positions Club Website This one is for the daredevils and is all about stamina and excitement! One partner supports themselves on their hands while the other lifts their legs, holding their waist.

Water Signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces) Source: Vasile Secara / Getty First and foremost, naturally, Valentine’s Day is responsible for Scorpios (just do the math). Secondly, these signs are about deep intimacy and sensuality, so the best sex position for a Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces invokes emotional connection.

The Lotus Source: Sex Positions Club / Sex Positions Club Website The receiving partner will sit on the giver’s lap with their legs wrapped around them to allow slow, sensual, grinding, and intense eye contact, again allowing for deep affection and passionate lovemaking.



The Sensual Spoon Source: Sex Positions Club / Sex Positions Club Website It doesn’t matter if you’re the little or big spoon for this one because both partners will lay on their sides to get into a relaxed, slow, and intimate experience full of whispers and touch. The lack of eye contact also allows for a deeper sensory connection.

The Mermaid Source: Sex Positions Club / Sex Positions Club Website One partner lays on their stomach while the other takes them from behind, slowly building up the intensity. This position is ideal for deep, passionate strokes, so take your time. Remember, there’s no rush.

Air Signs ( Gemini, Libra, Aquarius) Source: wing-wing / Getty Playful, experimental, and most importantly, unpredictable, trying new things in the bedroom is year-round if you or your lover is an air sign. Even better, Valentine’s Day may double as a birthday celebration for those February Aquarians, which means more fun for everyone!

The Reverse Cowgirl Source: Sex Positions Club / Sex Positions Club Website If you haven’t tried this staple yet, V-Day is the perfect time to do so. To achieve this position, the receiving partner straddles their lover while facing the opposite direction to experience a thrilling, inhibited ride.

The Suspended Butterfly Source: Sex Positions Club / Sex Positions Club Website On this one, the receiving partner lays at the edge of the bed with their legs lifted while the giver stands. It’s playful, yet the perfect position for those who love going to Pound Town.

The Airplane Source: Sex Positions Club / Sex Positions Club Website As one partner lies flat, the other hovers over them on hands and knees, rocking forward and backward. This is perfect for switching angles while keeping things fun, so all aboard!

Earth Signs ( Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn) Source: sakhorn38 / Getty These signs may appear strict, but they mean business in the bedroom, preferably during a sensual, grounded, and intense experience.

The Deep Connection Source: Sex Positions Club / Sex Positions Club Website Some of the most profound things are simple, so for this one, think of it as a slow, intimate, missionary variation where the receiving partner wraps their legs around the other for a rhythmic, full-body connection.

The Slow Grind Source: Sex Positions Club / Sex Positions Club Website Cowgirl, but take it slow. For the rider, the key to achieving the maximum arousal that comes with this position is through slow, controlled movements that focus on deep pleasure rather than speed (cause who wants an energizer bunny anyway?). This position is all about savoring the moment.



The Tabletop Source: Sex Positions Club / Sex Positions Club Website Bring your yoga mat if you feel like a real freaky frog. Preferably, one partner will sit on a sturdy surface (think table, counter, etc.). The other will stand between their legs, giving deep strokes, which is excellent for stability with a dash of roughness. RELATED CONTENT: The Best Sex Positions For Women Involve Connection And Stimulation — Down There