Valentine's Day Sex Positions According To Your Zodiac Sign

Cosmic Climax — The Steamiest Valentine’s Day Sex Positions For Every Zodiac Sign

The day of the lovers is upon us, and as folks plan out their perfect, romantic date nights for Valentine’s Day, we’re focused on what may go down afterward (smirks).

Published on February 4, 2026
affectionate african american couple kissing in bedroom
Source: LightFieldStudios / Getty

 

Since the 18th century, Valentine’s Day has been the universal day of love for people across the globe.  As legend would have it, the holiday’s origins reportedly stem back to approximately 269 AD, when Saint Valentine, the Christian martyr after whom the holiday is named, was executed on February 14th for defying the laws of Emperor Claudius by performing secret marriages for soldiers.

Another belief stems from Pagan Festival roots. Some believe Valentine’s Day is centered around the ancient Roman festival Lupercalia, celebrated on February 15th. The occasion is meant to ward off evil spirits while also promoting fertility through rituals and matchmaking.

smiling african american couple in underwear looking at camera in bedroom
Source: LightFieldStudios / Getty

 

Whichever way you put it, February 14th is a day to share love with friends, family, and, of course, bae, and with the holiday falling on a Friday this year, we anticipate that the weekend will be filled with tons of interrupted lovemaking, which also means more Scorpios will enter the world by November 2025 if folks don’t strap up (haha).

With its mystical roots, Valentine’s Day is filled with magic, which means many star-gazed lovers will look to spice things up in the bedroom. As a treat to kick off the holiday, MadameNoire has you covered with the best sex positions, according to your zodiac sign, to take advantage of with your boo to make this V-Day one to remember!

RELATED CONTENT: 4 Most Popular Sex Positions + Where They Came From

Fire Signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius)

Black background fire, flames with torches and textures with splitting power effect, can grill red, burning with burning smoke and sparks in barbecue grill fire
Source: Joshua wanchai / Getty

 

If your sun sign falls within the element of fire as an Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius, you need sex moves that mirror your adventurous, bold, and passionate nature. Here are a few that are sure to hit the spot.

The Standing Ovation

Cosmic Climax: The Steamiest Valentine’s Day Sex Positions For Every Zodiac Sign
Source: Sex Positions Club / Sex Positions Club Website

 

As one partner stands, another will wrap their legs around their waist. A key trick to this move is to try it against the wall or in the shower.

 

The Throne 

Cosmic Climax: The Steamiest Valentine’s Day Sex Positions For Every Zodiac Sign
Source: Sex Positions Club / Sex Positions Club Website

 

One partner will sit on a chair, with the other straddling them. If you’re the straddler, maintain eye contact to ensure that you’re taking control. This speaks to the dominance and deep connection that keeps the fire burning for these signs.

 

The Wheelbarrow

Cosmic Climax: The Steamiest Valentine’s Day Sex Positions For Every Zodiac Sign
Source: Sex Positions Club / Sex Positions Club Website

 

This one is for the daredevils and is all about stamina and excitement! One partner supports themselves on their hands while the other lifts their legs, holding their waist. 

 

Water Signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces)

Abstract blurred image of blurred soft light bokeh on the sea background
Source: Vasile Secara / Getty

 

First and foremost, naturally, Valentine’s Day is responsible for Scorpios (just do the math). Secondly, these signs are about deep intimacy and sensuality, so the best sex position for a Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces invokes emotional connection.

 

The Lotus

Cosmic Climax: The Steamiest Valentine’s Day Sex Positions For Every Zodiac Sign
Source: Sex Positions Club / Sex Positions Club Website

 

The receiving partner will sit on the giver’s lap with their legs wrapped around them to allow slow, sensual, grinding, and intense eye contact, again allowing for deep affection and passionate lovemaking.

 

The Sensual Spoon

Cosmic Climax: The Steamiest Valentine’s Day Sex Positions For Every Zodiac Sign
Source: Sex Positions Club / Sex Positions Club Website

 

It doesn’t matter if you’re the little or big spoon for this one because both partners will lay on their sides to get into a relaxed, slow, and intimate experience full of whispers and touch. The lack of eye contact also allows for a deeper sensory connection.

 

The Mermaid

Cosmic Climax: The Steamiest Valentine’s Day Sex Positions For Every Zodiac Sign
Source: Sex Positions Club / Sex Positions Club Website

 

One partner lays on their stomach while the other takes them from behind, slowly building up the intensity. This position is ideal for deep, passionate strokes, so take your time. Remember, there’s no rush.

 

Air Signs ( Gemini, Libra, Aquarius)

Blue sky background
Source: wing-wing / Getty

 

Playful, experimental, and most importantly, unpredictable, trying new things in the bedroom is year-round if you or your lover is an air sign. Even better, Valentine’s Day may double as a birthday celebration for those February Aquarians, which means more fun for everyone!

 

The Reverse Cowgirl

Cosmic Climax: The Steamiest Valentine’s Day Sex Positions For Every Zodiac Sign
Source: Sex Positions Club / Sex Positions Club Website

 

If you haven’t tried this staple yet, V-Day is the perfect time to do so. To achieve this position, the receiving partner straddles their lover while facing the opposite direction to experience a thrilling, inhibited ride.

 

The Suspended Butterfly

Cosmic Climax: The Steamiest Valentine’s Day Sex Positions For Every Zodiac Sign
Source: Sex Positions Club / Sex Positions Club Website

 

On this one, the receiving partner lays at the edge of the bed with their legs lifted while the giver stands. It’s playful, yet the perfect position for those who love going to Pound Town.

 

The Airplane

Cosmic Climax: The Steamiest Valentine’s Day Sex Positions For Every Zodiac Sign
Source: Sex Positions Club / Sex Positions Club Website

 

As one partner lies flat, the other hovers over them on hands and knees, rocking forward and backward. This is perfect for switching angles while keeping things fun, so all aboard!

 

Earth Signs ( Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn)

Lush Green Rice Plants Growing in Fertile Field Under Bright Sunlight
Source: sakhorn38 / Getty

 

These signs may appear strict, but they mean business in the bedroom, preferably during a sensual, grounded, and intense experience.

 

The Deep Connection

 

Cosmic Climax: The Steamiest Valentine’s Day Sex Positions For Every Zodiac Sign
Source: Sex Positions Club / Sex Positions Club Website

 

Some of the most profound things are simple, so for this one, think of it as a slow, intimate, missionary variation where the receiving partner wraps their legs around the other for a rhythmic, full-body connection.

 

The Slow Grind

 

Cosmic Climax: The Steamiest Valentine’s Day Sex Positions For Every Zodiac Sign
Source: Sex Positions Club / Sex Positions Club Website

 

Cowgirl, but take it slow. For the rider, the key to achieving the maximum arousal that comes with this position is through slow, controlled movements that focus on deep pleasure rather than speed (cause who wants an energizer bunny anyway?). This position is all about savoring the moment.

 

The Tabletop

Cosmic Climax: The Steamiest Valentine’s Day Sex Positions For Every Zodiac Sign
Source: Sex Positions Club / Sex Positions Club Website

 

Bring your yoga mat if you feel like a real freaky frog. Preferably, one partner will sit on a sturdy surface (think table, counter, etc.). The other will stand between their legs, giving deep strokes, which is excellent for stability with a dash of roughness.

RELATED CONTENT: The Best Sex Positions For Women Involve Connection And Stimulation — Down There

 

