Let’s make it plain: Women are not cumming enough during sex.

It’s a long known fact, explored and evaluated. The frequency varies, depending on who you ask. The Kinsey Institute Blog states that 22 percent of women never reach orgasm during intercourse. Another study published in the National Library of Medicine found that 19 percent of women consistently struggle to climax during intercourse. MADAMENOIRE tried to find information on how frequently men cum during intercourse and couldn’t locate that information. Instead, the first 100 pages of results on Google were all about how men can stop themselves from finishing too quickly. And maybe therein lies the issue with the female orgasm: it’s just not being prioritized.

In order for women to orgasm, over 36 percent need clitoral stimulation, according to a study from the Journal of Sex and Marital Therapy. A survey conducted by fertility app Kindara reported on in The Huffington Post found that over 50 percent of women need to feel emotionally connected to a partner in order to orgasm. So, those are two important factors to keep in mind when considering the best sex positions for women. Clitoral stimulation and the opportunity to feel connected are key. Here are several positions to get you started on your journey to busting more nuts.

Ride The D

Also known as a riding the D, this position allows the woman have total control over the depth and speed of penetration. It also lets the woman adjust the angle of her body for more clitoral engagement, and it lets her easily touch her own clit during intercourse.