Jan. 6 Insurrectionist Fatally Shot By Police Days After Trump Pardon — X Goes Off: ‘Karma You Beautiful B—h’

Two of the so-called Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrectionists who received a blanket pardon from President Donald Trump recently found themselves in the news for unfortunate reasons. One of the Jan. 6 participants was shot and killed during a traffic stop, while another is on the run for soliciting a minor.

As reported by local outlet Fox 59, Indiana man Matthew Huttle was one of the 1,500 individuals involved in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and was given freedom by the newly-inaugurated President Trump who felt those insurrectionists were serving their duty as Americans despite their seditious aims.

According to the outlet, Huttle, 42, was stopped by a Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputy this past Sunday (Jan. 26) for an unnamed violation. As the deputy attempted to arrest Huttle, a struggle ensued leading to the deputy using his service weapon as Huttle resisted. Indiana state police say Huttle had a firearm in his possession and it is still being unsaid why the deputy pulled him over.

Huttle and his uncle Dale Huttle were arrested for participating in the Jan. 6 standoff, with the uncle stating publicly that he had no regrets for the actions he and his nephew took in 2021.

As seen on Houston Public Media, Andrew Taake of Houston was released from a Colorado prison on Jan. 20 after the sweeping pardons of President Trump. However, Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare shared with the outlet that Taake, 36, is wanted under a pending state warrant for online solicitation of a minor in 2016. The Harris County DA’s office attempted to have Taake held in prison by showing a warrant to the Federal Bureau of Prisons five days ahead of his pardon.

Harris County authorities are currently searching for Taake to bring him to justice for the alleged crime.

“Re-arresting individuals, like Taake, who were released with pending state warrants, will require significant resources,” Teare said in a statement. “Know that we are already in the process of tracking Taake down, as he must answer for [the] 2016 charge of soliciting a minor online.”

It seems like President Donald Trump feels like the Jan. 6 domestic terrorists are “very fine people” because they did his bidding with murderous and treasonous intent.

On X, folks are taking note of the pardoned insurrectionists and their checkered trails since being cleared of their crimes. Keep swiping to check out the reactions.

RELATED CONTENT: I Have A Nightmare—Martin Luther King Jr. Is Rolling Over In His Grave On Trump’s 2nd Inauguration Day [Op-Ed]

Kamala, Oprah, Michelle: 21 Black Women We’d Prefer To See Serve As President

1.