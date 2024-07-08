MadameNoire Featured Video

Nick Cannon has dropped a whopping $10 million to insure his “most valuable assets” — his testicles.

During an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight (ET) on June 30, the father of 12 revealed why he made the bold move to protect his reproductive organs as he celebrated his son Legendary’s second birthday with an ocean-themed party.

“[I’m] just making sure nothing goes wrong. I had to insure my most valuable assets,” The Masked Singer host shared with a chuckle. “Because you hear about like all these different celebrities insuring their legs… so I was like, ‘Hey, well, I got to insure my most valuable body part.'”

Cannon, who shares 2-year-old Legendary with model-turned-real estate agent Bre Tiesi, revealed that his precious gonads were insured through a “collaboration with an organic soap and men’s grooming company.”

While he did not mention the brand’s name, earlier this month, TMZ reported that the former host of America’s Got Talent partnered with Dr. Squatch and their Ball Valuation Tool to secure insurance for his family jewels. Dr. Squatch, known for its men’s grooming products, also provided him with a $10 million insurance policy through MMA/Momentous Insurance.

How did Nick Cannon insure his testicles?

To qualify for the policy, Cannon answered a series of questions about his anatomy, favorite attributes and intimate techniques. Dr. Squatch’s Ball Valuation Tool prompted him to complete a survey covering dimensions, bedroom prowess, hygiene practices, grooming habits and any previous incidents, using the responses to assess the value of his most prized possessions.

Cannon assured fans curious about the move that it did not signify any intention to add more children to his already large family. Speculations arose in March 2023, suggesting he might be expecting his 13th child, but the star dismissed these rumors as hearsay.

Cannon boasts a big brood of 12 with six different women.

In addition to Legendary, the California native’s children include sons Rise Messiah and Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen, whom he shares with model Brittany Bell. He is also the proud father to twin boys Zion and Zillion and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

Mariah Carey and the Wild ’N Out host co-parent twins Monroe and Moroccan. He shares daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Additionally, the Hollywood vet shares one child with model Alyssa Scott. Sadly, their son Zen passed away from brain cancer at just five months old in December 2021. However, they welcomed their daughter, Halo Marie Cannon, into the world on Dec. 14, 2022.

Cannon joins a long list of celebrities who have insured body parts. Rihanna famously insured her legs for $1 million after receiving Gillette’s Venus Breeze Celebrity Legs of a Goddess award, People noted. Meanwhile, Mariah Carey, Cannon’s ex-wife, made headlines when she insured her voice and legs for a staggering $35 million each during her 2016 tour.

