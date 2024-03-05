MadameNoire Featured Video

Nick Cannon seemingly joked about making Joseline Hernandez his seventh baby mama. On March 3, the actor and radio host got a little flirty with Hernandez, 37, during the inaugural episode of his Zeus Network competition series, Bad Vs. Wild.

A clip shared to the Bad Vs. Wild X account on Sunday captured the former Power 106 radio host ogling over the Puerto Rican Princess after she bent over and teased Cannon with her clappas. At one point, the “Dunchacha” artist caressed her supple cakes for the 43-year-old star.

“Joseline, don’t play with me. You know I know you,” Cannon told Hernandez. “You gone fuck around and get pregnant. I ain’t go no Puerto Rican baby mamas,” he added.

Fans react to Cannon’s bold joke on Zeus Network’s Bad Vs. Wild.

Cannon was, of course, joking, but some fans on X thought there was a hint of seriousness in The Masked Singer host’s proposal. Other users cautioned Hernandez to tread lightly with the “Gigolo” rapper due to his “potency.”

It would be tough to lock down Hernandez as his seventh baby mama, given she’s already happily booed up with her fiancé, Balistic Beats. The Joseline’s Cabaret star is also a proud mom to Bonnie Bella Jordan, her daughter whom she shares with her former boyfriend, Stevie J.

How many children does Nick Cannon have?

Cannon boasts a big brood of 12 with six different women. The California native’s children include sons Rise Messiah Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen, whom he shares with model Brittany Bell. He is also the proud father to twins Zion and Zillion and a newborn daughter, Beautiful Zeppel, with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

Mariah Carey and the Wild’ N Out host co-parent twins Monroe and Moroccan. He also shares son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

The Hollywood vet also is the proud father of one child with model Alyssa Scott. Sadly, their son Zen passed away from brain cancer at just five months old in December 2021. However, they welcomed their daughter, Halo Marie Cannon, into the world on Dec. 14, 2022.

While chatting to Billboard News in 2022, Cannon claimed he would take a break from having more kids. “I don’t know,” Cannon told the outlet when asked if he would welcome more children in the future. “I have no idea. I think I’m good right now!”

We hope he keeps it that way.



