Nick Cannon’s ever-growing brood might be expecting its latest addition to the family.

The Masked Singer host’s cryptic post on social media March 6 said he’d drop some baby-related announcement the following day. Cannon posted, “EXPECT some big news tomorrow… 👀🍼” on his Instagram Stories and Twitter. The side eye and baby bottle emojis at the end of his post caused some social media users to think Cannon is expecting his 13th child. Others asked if the star got a vasectomy.

The comedian and host, 42, welcomed a daughter named Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott in December. The infant is the co-parents’ second child and follows the passing of 5-month-old son Zen in December 2021.

The father of 12 has a 5-month-old daughter, Onyx Ice, with LaNisha Cole and a 7-month-old son, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi. Cannon shares 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also has a set of twin boys, Zion and Zillion, 19 months, and a daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 3 months, with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon’s brood additionally includes his three children with Brittany Bell — sons Rise Messiah, 5 months, Golden Sagon, 6, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2.

Nick Cannon On Having More Kids

Cannon opened up about the possibility of having more children in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in February.

The star said he’s open to having more children despite currently managing a lot with the kids he already has. Cannon also opened up about how his goal as a father is to help his kids’ dreams “come true.”

“God decides when we’re done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full,” he explained. “And I’m so focused. I’m locked in. But when I’m 85, you never know. I might.”

