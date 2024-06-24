MadameNoire Featured Video

“Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA)” veteran Kandi Burruss is siding with former castmate Kenya Moore after abruptly halting her filming for the show’s 16th season.

Burruss is now chiming in on the controversial incident, saying that she believes Bravo took it to the extreme by suspending Moore from the show indefinitely.

“I don’t like the fact that they suspended Kenya,” said the Xscape member during an appearance on the Yung Joc & The Streetz Morning Takeover radio show. “I know a lot of people are like, ‘She shouldn’t have shown that,’ but this is ‘Housewives.’ How many times we done did something that you think somebody shouldn’t do? So, who made the rules?”

She also questioned why everyone is so hung up on respectability politics now. “Why y’all all of a sudden have such an issue with somebody doing something crazy to somebody?”

This is not the first time that members of “RHOA” have been caught up in controversy that could determine their fate on the show. During the reality series’ 9th season, Burruss was involved in a scandal of her own when former cast member Phaedra Parks reportedly helped to fuel a rumor that suggested that Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, made plans to drug fellow crew member Porsha Williams and take advantage of her sexually.

The aftermath resulted in a lifelong feud between Parks and Burruss, Parks’ exit from the show, and tension between Williams and Burruss, who have since reconciled.

Burruss may already be experiencing a little bit of FOMO because the show hasn’t even premiered yet, and she still holds an affinity for other show OGs like Moore, whose recent exit was a decision made by the network rather than on her own.

Moore’s indefinite suspension follows a recently opened investigation around claims that the former Miss USA winner engaged in revenge porn by posting images of “RHOA” newcomer Eady performing a sexual act during the grand opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta.

The model-turned-actress and reality TV star has vehemently denied the claims. “I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail,” she wrote in a post shared on X. “I have always been vindicated.”

As fans gear up for the 16th season of the beloved “Real Housewives” franchise, Williams is set to return after a two-year hiatus from production. Now, veteran Moore is barred from filming while an investigation is underway.

After appearing on the show for 14 years, from Season 2 through Season 15, Burruss announced earlier this year that she would not return for the reality series’ 16th installment.

“Right now, I feel free,” she told executive producer Andy Cohen. “But Cynthia [Bailey] told me that I’m not gonna feel it until the show is on air. She said, right now, I’m living my best life, so I’m not gonna care.”