Trouble has erupted within the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” community as reports emerge of Kenya Moore being “suspended indefinitely” from the show’s latest season. The suspension allegedly follows a controversial incident involving Moore and newcomer Brittany Eady at the grand opening of Moore’s Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta.

According to sources close to the production, Moore stands accused of depicting Eady in a compromising manner during the event. This action has prompted Bravo, the network behind the show, to thoroughly review the footage captured during filming.

“Kenya was suspended for allegedly depicting Brittany performing a sexual act at the grand opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta, from images allegedly found online,” an inside source reported. “The network is still reviewing the content Kenya displayed during filming.”

In response to escalating rumors online, a statement has clarified that contrary to speculation, there was no credible threat made against Moore involving a weapon at any time during the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” production. “At no time was Kenya ever threatened with a weapon, nor was there ever a weapon present during production,” a source confirmed.

Moore and Eady have taken to social media to address the accusations head-on. Moore vehemently denied any involvement in revenge porn. She joined the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast in the show’s fifth season.

“I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail,” she wrote. “I have always been vindicated.”

For her part, Eady expressed disappointment over the portrayal of events and vehemently denied any threats or involvement in such behavior.

“It’s never a good feeling being targeted or HAZED by someone I thought would embrace me into a new circle that I never met,” Eady wrote in a post shared with her Instagram Story. “For the record, I’ve never once had possession of any weapons or threatened anyone ever. I’ve never been to jail, in fight, or even had as much as a speeding ticket. That’s not in my character. I am hurt by the narrative that’s being displayed. Wrong is wrong.”

The controversy has stirred tensions among the cast and led to an ongoing investigation by Bravo. The network is diligently probing both the incident at Moore’s hair spa event and the allegations surrounding threats against her. Despite these developments, filming for the show’s highly-anticipated 16th season continues with Eady and the rest of the ensemble cast.

As Bravo navigates the fallout from these events, Moore’s future remains uncertain on Real Housewives of Atlanta. Whether she will return to the show or face further repercussions hinges on the outcome of Bravo’s investigation and public reaction to the controversy.