Lizzo is serving body and transparency in a new video posted to her personal Instagram account! The entertainer took a moment to bare it all, sharing intimate feelings and a stunning new look as she opened up about taking care of her mental health.

In the never-before-seen video, shared on Tuesday (June 4), the “About Damn Time” singer is sitting on the floor of what appears to be a bedroom, sporting a low-cut brown bodysuit along with a pair of big gold hoop earrings. In the clip, Lizzo starts what she calls “a nearly naked talk.”

“The world can make you feel very small, and there are some things about this world that are designed to make you feel unloved,” she said. “But lately especially, I find that I can get sucked into it and fall for it.”

“I feel like everyone hates me,” Lizzo continued. “I’m always screwing up. I can’t do anything right. ‘Is so-and-so mad at me? Did I say the right thing? Why can’t I get anything right?’ I’ll beat myself up every single night. I’ll lay down and go to bed and I’ll just think about how I’m a failure and how I’m not good enough. It’s a horrible spiral.”

In 2023, the Grammy Award-winning singer was sued for assault, sexual harassment, and discrimination by “Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” contestants, prompting a series of backlash across social media. At the time, Lizzo denied the claims, calling them “false allegations” and “sensationalized stories.”

What’s more, in a statement posted to her X account, the “Truth Hurts” crooner said that the accusations were as “unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.” In March 2024, Los Angeles Judge Mark H. Epstein ordered the case “stayed” as all proceedings of the case were halted following an appeal of the ruling by Lizzo and her legal team.

Lizzo’s recent video suggests that she’s taking things one day at a time and giving herself grace whenever those aforementioned feelings of uncertainty arise.

“I have to snap out of it and realize I’m not alone,” the Emmy award winner continued in the clip shared to social media. “So, I’m coming on here to remind myself, as well as remind you. Everyone doesn’t hate you. You do not screw everything up. You are doing the best you can.”

“You are a human who deserves grace,” Lizzo concluded. “You deserve to be angry when you’re angry. You deserve to be happy when you’re happy. Don’t let anyone ever make you feel bad or shame you for how you feel and how you choose to live your life.”

